Carmen Electra in thigh-highs for backside balcony show

Carmen Electra is showing she’s red hot at 50 while flaunting her backside from a balcony and wearing a thigh-high look.

The Baywatch alum and model, this year joining OnlyFans, told her followers to keep tabs on her as she posed for an outdoor Instagram showoff earlier this week, opting for a downtown setting and plenty of action as she strutted around in a figure-flaunting look.

Carmen Electra got back in killer balcony look

Enjoying a city view and offering her fans another one, the ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman was shot angling her booty towards the camera as she leaned forward near black balcony railings.

Outfitted in tight black pants and a plunging long-sleeved top to match, Carmen added snakeskin boots in gray and white, whipping her long blonde hair around for an xxxtra finish.

The Ohio native, born Tara Leigh Patrick, then sashayed across the attractive and plant-filled balcony, writing:

“DON’T MISS OUT,” with a googley-eyed emoji. Of course, the link drove fans to her OnlyFans page.

Carmen joins the long list of celebrities now raking in cash from the adult platform OnlyFans. In 2020, actress Bella Thorne joined for earnings of $2 million in under a week. Also boasting accounts are rapper Cardi B, actress Denise Richards, models Jordyn Woods and Amber Rose, and reality star Larsa Pippen.

Calling her decision to join a “no brainer,” Carmen told People: “I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this. I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.'”

Carmen Electra says she knows she’s ‘changed’

Electra, who starred on Baywatch from 1997-1998, opened up to Schon! magazine this year, revealing:

“I’m not sure the way people have seen me change over the years. I mean, I know how I’ve changed. But that’s an interesting question. Hopefully, people have seen me grow with the times. I think you just get a lot smarter. In the beginning of my career — I think in everyone’s career — it was just trying to move forward.” Touching on her rapid rise to fame, one in part fueled by her marriage to Rodman, she continued: “It was such a strange thing with tabloids. Just coming from where I was from, I just didn’t really think about it when I was starting. But if you make it, and as far as you make it, you will be in the tabloids.”

Carmen is followed by 1.4 million on Instagram.