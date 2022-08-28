Carmen Electra in swimsuit for adult pleasure promo

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carmen Electra is proving that her endorsement potential can stretch to just about anything.

The model and actress has made headlines for turning 50 this year, and it looks like brands are still interested in her – the latest on her social media seemed to target her female followers.

Carmen is still building up her TikTok following. Yesterday, a video showed the Baywatch bombshell showing off her sensational figure while in a black swimsuit, also going #ad for a product that promises an enhanced experience in the bedroom.

Looking amazing as she stuck a pose in her figure-hugging swimwear, the ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman knocked the camera dead as she showed off her shapely legs and slim waist, also adding in a sheer and faux fur-piped duster.

Highlighting her curves as she posed with parted lips and her long blonde hair down, Carmen held up a small bottle of the Nulmage Medical gel she was promoting, with a caption offering a little more.

“It’s time to bring the FIRE 🔥 into the bedroom at NuImageMedical.com with code ‘Carmen20’ to save 20% off the Screamer Gel and more! #fyp #NuImageMedical #ScreamGel #ForYouPage #CarmenElectra,” the former dancer wrote.

Carmen had even chosen appropriate music as her video came accompanied by Beyonce’s Naughty Girl.

Carmen Electra fronts adult product

Nulmage Medical claims that its gel “is a sexual-enhancing medication for women that is applied externally to the clitoris and other parts of the female genitalia. It is transdermal, which means it is efficiently absorbed into the skin after applying it. It is used locally around the tissues without getting into the bloodstream.”

While Carmen only boasts 12,000 followers on TikTok, she is followed by over 1 million on Instagram.

In a promo for the same product shared this weekend, the star told fans: “I’ve partnered with NuImageMedical.com to help women increase their chances of achieving orgasms with Screamer Gel MAX! Their incredible Screamer Gel Max compounded formula gets me hot in the bedroom and makes my sex more enjoyable. Don’t take my word for it, try it for yourself.”

Carmen Electra stuns at 50

Carmen looks stunning at age 50 proving age is just a number. She’s just as beautiful as she was when she made a splat in Hollywood back in the 90s.

The actress was a TV favorite as she starred on Baywatch from 1997 to 1998, also returning for the franchise’s 2003 movie.

Baywatch is also known for its famous bombshells, including Canadian Pamela Anderson plus HBO actress Alexandra Daddario.