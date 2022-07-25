Carmen Electra in swimsuit flaunts weekend thigh-highs

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Carmen Electra is upping the ante in a metallic swimsuit and thigh-highs.

The Baywatch bombshell, 50, continues to make 2022 headlines for joining the adult platform OnlyFans, but fans can still get content for free over on Carmen’s Instagram.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, switched it to throwback mode last weekend, posting an old video of herself in a plunging look and thrilling her one million+ followers.

Celebrating the end of a working week, the blonde shook her hips while seemingly at a club venue and in a plunging and high-cut swimsuit in metallic blue – the one-piece came with an underwear addition, though, this via a pink bra and low-rise boy shorts.

Carmen accessorized her figure-flaunting ensemble with black and fishnet stockings rising to her thighs, also wearing her highlighted hair down.

Proving she can keep up with the cool kids, the Ohio native used Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s Sweetest Pie track, writing: “Literally how I feel because it’s the weekend.”

Continuing and driving fans to her OnlyFans page, Carmen added: “Have weekend plans? Hangout with me by using the link in my bio 👀 #ExclusiveContent ❣️#Weekend.” The ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman now joins the massive celebrity presence on OnlyFans – the site hosts stars including actress Bella Thorne, model Amber Rose, rapper Cardi B, and reality star Larsa Pippen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Carmen Electra says she’s gained power back with OnlyFans

Carmen opened up to People amid her OnlyFans join in May, saying that the decision to sign up was a “no brainer.”

“I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this,'”. she said. “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this..”

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” the former dancer added.

Carmen Electra looks fabulous at 50

Carmen is definitely defying her age. In 2020, and amid the launch of her Gogo skincare range, Carmen opened up to Daily Mail, revealing: “Let’s be real, we are in Hollywood here and when I share the real story most people are shocked, because normally a woman would have certain things done. In my case I am completely free of [surgery] and I would say [my youthful appearance] is because of my discipline with my skincare routine.”

Electra made headlines that year for other reasons, too, featuring in the popular series The Last Dance as her brief marriage to basketball star Dennis Rodman received coverage.