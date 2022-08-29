Carmen Electra in swimsuit celebrates hot tub happiness

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carmen Electra is living it up from a hot tub as she shows off her amazing figure in a swimsuit.

The model and Baywatch actress, 50, looked flawless as ever as she posted for her rising TikTok fanbase over the weekend – while Carmen boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram, she’s yet to hit 15,000 on TikTok.

Sizzling in a black swimsuit, the Ohio native sent out a big smile while enjoying a tiled hot tub late at night.

Carmen showcased her toned back and slim shoulders in her thin-strapped bathing suit, also wearing her blonde locks down and wet.

The ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman wore smokey eyeliner, also rocking the defined brows trend as she showed off her facial features before turning around to face the camera and leaning her head to one side.

“Good vibes only,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Carmen has been making headlines for showing off more than just her good looks of late.

Earmarking her status as an influencer last weekend, the blonde turned heads as she posed in a bathing suit while promoting an adult product on TikTok – Carmen also shared a related post to Instagram as she endorsed Nuimage Medical’s gel.

Carmen Electra reveals fitness secrets

Carmen is still turning heads with her fit figure. She’s also revealed a little into what goes into maintaining it.

“I don’t go to the gym every day. Usually when I’m on break, I’ve already danced a lot so I’m okay for a while. Sometimes I work out at my house. I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that. Otherwise I’ll go to the gym,” she told The Cut in 2016.

Four years later, fans saw Carmen looking super fit as she featured on popular series The Last Dance, where she discussed her brief marriage to Dennis Rodman.

Carmen Electra looking better than ever at 50

Earlier this month, Carmen delighted her Instagram followers with a leggy swimsuit snap. Posing with her legs kicked up high as she chilled out in an egg chair, the former dancer showed off her curves in a floral-print bathing suit.

Adding in high heels and a frosted lip, the star made it a chatty vibe, writing:

“Ending the weekend off right! ❣️Let’s chat and chill! visit the link in my bio! 👀💋 #linkinbio #weekend #carmenelectra.”