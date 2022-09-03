Carmen Electra in string bikini drinks Coca-Cola

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carmen Electra is sharing a bombshell moment as she stuns in a string bikini while enjoying a bottle of Coca-Cola.

The actress and model updated her Instagram Stories ahead of Labor Day weekend, posting for her 1 million+ fans and sharing her famous figure as a bit of a treat.

The photo was a throwback that showed Carmen posing confidently and showing off her fit and curvy figure while in the tiniest of two-pieces.

Drawing attention to her shapely legs and toned abs, the Ohio-born star modeled a cherry-print bikini in white and red. Carmen stood outdoors and by a storefront, also directly backed by road or construction equipment bearing the Coca-Cola logo.

Wearing her blonde locks braided and in pigtails, the ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman sent out a naughty smile while lifting the bottle of soda to her lips.

Carmen also rocked a gold manicure as she placed her other hand near her waist.

Carmen Electra in bikini with soda. Pic credit: @carmenelecta/Instagram

Carmen continues to make headlines for looking sensational as she enters her fifties. As to soda, it looks like Carmen gave up the whole carbonated beverage thing way back.

Carmen Electra isn’t drinking soda anymore

In 2016, The Cut profiled Carmen, asking her about her health and fitness.

“I used to drink soda, but I don’t get any caffeine any more. It’s been my New Year’s resolution [to drink water] for like seven years. Finally when I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating. I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle,” Carmen told the outlet.

The Gogo skincare founder added, “Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight.”

Carmen Electra stuns fans at 50

Carmen has been enjoying an uptick in popularity this year, and her 50th birthday made headlines this summer.

The Baywatch alum joins the likes of actresses Halle Berry, Kelly Ripa, and Jennifer Aniston in looking sensational at 50+, although fans don’t see much in the way of wellness content on her social media.

Carmen also proves popular with throwbacks. In late August, she stunned fans with her 1997 MTV VMAs dress by sharing a red carpet photo from the night.