Carmen Electra in red swimsuit celebrates Baywatch memories

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Carmen Electra is honoring her iconic Baywatch days with a throwback video of herself in her red swimsuit.

The 50-year-old actress and model starred on the popular TV series from 1997-1998, and she took it way back for her Instagram followers on Thursday with major swimwear action.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, reminded fans why she was so popular in her red bathing suit, with the footage showing her confidently smiling, jogging on shores, and brandishing her lifeguard equipment while showing off her stunning figure.

Telling fans she was all about the Throwback Thursday, Carmen shared a mash-up video with scenes from her Baywatch days.

She was seen lifting her arms above her head, chatting with a costar while wet-haired, and enjoying a beach run.

In a caption, the former dancer told fans, “Celebrating #tbt with some @baywatchtv memories ❣️🌊 Have you followed me on tiktok yet? follow me! #linkinbio 👈🏼 #throwback #tb #throwbackthursday #tiktok.”

Carmen also returned to Baywatch for the franchise’s 2003 movie. Baywatch has since welcomed new bombshell actress Alexandra Daddario.

Carmen Electra recalls Baywatch moments

Speaking to Fox News in 2017, Carmen looked back on the character that made her a household name.

“My favorite memory from Baywatch would have to be seeing myself in the opening credits for the very first time,” she said, adding, “I mean, we all know that Baywatch theme song… And then seeing each character being honored in that opening credit. And then seeing myself! I had to pinch myself because I was a true fan before, and getting that job meant the world to me… It was exciting. It blew me away.”

Gushing over the series, also starring David Hasselhoff, she continued, “I did imagine Baywatch would go on forever and ever because by the time I joined the cast of Baywatch, it was already the number one show in the world.”

Carmen Electra still popular decades later

The Ohio native has stayed popular despite no longer being a regular TV face. She even boasts more Instagram followers than the legendary Baywatch face Pamela Anderson. Carmen made headlines in 2020 for launching her vegan GoGo skincare line – while the limited array of products received a lot of promo on her social media, they don’t appear to have taken off.

That same year 2020, Carmen garnered attention via the TV series The Last Dance, where her brief marriage to NBA player Dennis Rodman received worldwide attention.