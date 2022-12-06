Carmen Electra showed off her dancing skills in a 2005 throwback with The Pussycat Dolls. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

While fans of Carmen Electra may be used to seeing her in red, as she was known for that famous sizzling one-piece during her days on Baywatch as Lani McKenzie, the model shared a video of herself in something a little different.

The How to Be Sexy author shared a throwback clip of herself dancing with The Pussycat Dolls during the MTV VMAs in 2005, and man, oh man, was it a time to be alive.

She performed with the group a few times while appearing on VH1 Divas in 2004, so it wasn’t surprising that she would take to the stage with them for an even bigger show.

Of course, performing with one of the world’s biggest groups at the time could have drawbacks, as one wouldn’t necessarily be the center of attention while sharing the stage with such beautiful women.

But Carmen completely stole the show as she appeared right in the center, showing off her sexiest and best moves for the audience.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Flanked by two members of The Pussycat Dolls, the Scary Movie star started dancing slowly as the stage was dark, casting a shadow over her toned frame.

She started with red lacy underwear and a black corset, leaving her dirty blonde locks down to throw around as she shook her head in a flirty way.

They later removed their corsets to reveal matching red lacy bras with tassels, black stockings, garter belts, and black heels.

Carmen looked confident, dancing like she owned the stage and enjoying herself thoroughly.

Of course, she must have been very proud of the video as she posted it to TikTok recently, writing, “#DoYouRemember when I did a dance tease alongside #ThePussycatDolls at the #MTV #VMAs in #2005 💃🏼❣️.”

Carmen Electra has made references to The Pussycat Dolls in the past

The glamour model has posted about The Pussycat Dolls in the past, displaying a fondness for the group.

In November, she shared a provocative picture of herself in a black lace bra and matching underwear as she sat on a barstool in front of a lit-up sign bearing the group’s name. She paired the look with fishnet stockings and red leather gloves, joking in the caption, “did you know, i was one of the original dolls for the @pussycatdolls 😻💖.”

Carmen recently advertised the new Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami

Carmen recently appeared in advertisements for the new Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami, sharing a picture of herself on a billboard promoting the new venture.

On November 19, Carmen shared a picture of the billboard in which she was seen lying across a gray bed with Alexander Wang written on the decorative pillows. She wore a gray bra and underwear with matching heels, keeping her hair up in a glamorous bun.

It’s very possible she could cause some accidents with a billboard like that, which also featured the address of the new pop-up shop. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards liked the post.