Carmen Electra in plunging undies for male enhancement

Carmen Electra is promoting a sexual dysfunction product as she sizzles in a plunging sheer corset.

The model and actress, this year making headlines for turning 50, looked flawless as ever in a red-hot video shared to her Instagram this week, and the post likely netted her some $$$.

Carmen Electra promotes male enhancement product in skimpy undies

The Baywatch bombshell, still hugely popular despite having exited the hit TV franchise in the late 90s, showed off her curves and endorsement power via a reel, one posted for her 1.4 million followers.

Shot indoors as she flaunted her signature curves in a fitted and low-cut black corset with sheer embellished paneling, Carmen held up a box of Legendz XL – the herbal supplement touts itself as an over-the-counter solution for male sexual dysfunction.

“Did someone say male sexual enhancement? I’m ready,” Carmen seductively said, ending on a sugary whisper.

Over 16,000 likes have been left.

In a caption, the ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman wrote: “Hey guys, you may not have problems in the bedroom…but I still like to kick it UP a notch ;) #legendzXL Link in my bio,” then hashtagging the product and offering a link in bio. The post comes as Carmen continues to make headlines for her 2022 OnlyFans join – the adult platform now hosts celebrities from rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods to former Disney star Bella Thorne.

Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans at 50, says ‘no brainer’

Carmen opened up to People in May about her decision to sign up to OnlyFans, calling the move a “no brainer.”

“I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this,'” she said.

Adding that images of her have, over the years, been used without her permission, the blonde confirmed she’s the one in the driving seat now, continuing: “It does feel really good to stand up for yourself. I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are … It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

As to the photos, she concluded: “People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside.”