Carmen Electra in plunging top makes big announcement

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra is announcing big news while in a plunging top.

The 50-year-old Baywatch alum and model is already followed by over 1 million on Instagram – earlier today, she took to the platform to announce that fans can get even more of her elsewhere.

No, it wasn’t TikTok, but something a little more old-school.

On Saturday, the blonde posed in an edgy and low-cut top to let fans know that she’s back on Twitter, with the news gaining her over 4,000 likes in four hours.

Posting a close-up of herself in a strappy and leather black top, the Ohio native posed against glossed black brick while brandishing a pair of reflective aviator shades as she flaunted her good looks.

Adding in a studded black choker, Carmen posed with parted lips as she told fans it was a “link in bio” deal, taking to her caption and writing: ” Guess who’s back on @twitter 👀💦 Follow me on Twitter, you won’t regret it! @carmenelectra 👈🏼 #twitter #follow.”

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, boasts over 360,000 Twitter followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Carmen Electra shares proud Kim K moment on Twitter

Earlier this year, Carmen took to Twitter to show off a side-by-side shot featuring 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian. Praising the SKIMS founder for recreating a dress Carmen wore back in the 1990s, she wrote: “Throwback to the time my girl, @KimKardashian

remade my dress from the 90’s ❣️ luv ya babe! #carmenelectra #kimkardashian.”

Carmen and Kim have something else in common. While Kim has just launched her SKKN by Kim skincare line, Carmen has also dabbled in beauty, this via her GoGo skincare line. The brand doesn’t seem to have taken off, though.

Carmen Electra reveals secrets to looking so good

Carmen was still in her late forties when she spoke exclusively to Daily Mail, revealing that staying hydrated is one of her top beauty tips. Speaking of her wellness overall, the L.A.-based star continued:

“Self-care is more important now than ever. I think just carving out the time each day, however long you have, to do something for yourself is so important. Whether it’s soaking in the bath, reading a book, or your skincare routine, just try to find at least one thing a day you’re able to do for yourself.”

Carmen continues to remain popular despite her Baywatch stint dating back to the 1997-1998 period when she starred on the series. Her Instagram is followed by stars including Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne, Denise Richards, and Lisa Rinna.