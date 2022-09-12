Carmen Electra in plunging dress asks about ‘Friday plans’

Carmen Electra looked amazing in a long sleek dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actress and model Carmen Electra has been wowing once more over the weekend in a beautiful dress as she asked fans about their Friday plans.

After revealing her perfectly toned physique, the 50-year-old Baywatch legend continued to prove that age is just a number.

Carmen has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and she keeps them well entertained with a constant supply of fabulous poses and pictures.

The Scary Movie alum was back on the imaging app this weekend, where she posted a pic of herself in a fabulous dress to her Story.

Carmen was pictured in a figure-hugging dress that plunged to her waist. A massive thigh-high slit meant her dazzling legs were accentuated. She tilted her head backward and placed a hand on her neck in a look that could send temperatures soaring even higher.

The dress was a somewhat purply, blue, and silvery color which appeared almost to be a cross between satin and tie-dye.

There weren’t many accessories on show, but she did wear a pair of strappy high heels that fitted the whole look.

On the photo, Carmen put a little text, firstly, she wrote, “MOOD,” and secondly, she asked fans if they had any “friday plans?”

Carmen Electra posed in a sparkly studded bikini top

Carmen posted another breathtaking picture the previous day, this time to her regular Instagram. She dazzled in a sparkly studded black bikini top with a matching wrap skirt.

The blonde bombshell showed off her golden sun tan as she enjoyed the brilliant sunshine while grasping hold of a tree.

She captioned this post, “#thursdayvibes ☀️ enjoying the sunshine every chance i get #sun #pool #vibes ✨”

This post had picked up nearly 15,000 likes by the time of writing. Broadcaster Kit Hoover and drag queen Pandora Boxx were among the hundreds of folks to leave comments for Carmen.

Kit wrote, “Boom Baby!!!!😍😍😍” and Pandora simply left two fire emojis.

Carme Electra loves a throwback photo

Carmen Electra recently turned 50, and she’s been hitting our screens since the 1990s, which means she’s appeared on many great shows and movies and can treat her fans to some great throwback pics. She often posts shots and videos from her time on Baywatch or from Scary Movie.

However, Carmen recently posted a picture of an iconic dress from the MTV Video Music Awards in 1997. The incredible black side-split dress looked absolutely stunning as it showed off the actress’s perfect physique.

She captioned the post, “happy MTV VMA days from 1997!❣️ #vma #VMAs #tb @mtv @vmas #1997💋” and by the time of writing, it had picked up over 25,000 likes.