Carmen Electra in plunging corset as Easter bunny

Carmen Electra posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra is thrilling her Instagram followers in the naughtiest Easter bunny look. The model and Baywatch actress posted for her 1.3 million followers over Easter while channeling a signature Playboy bunny look, quickly raking in likes and sending fans love.

Carmen actually boasts more followers than legendary Baywatch face Pamela Anderson, and this photo proved she totally knows the art of Instagram engagement.

Carmen Electra is a naughty Easter bunny

Rocking black satin bunny ears as she posed indoors and by a backdrop of gold chain decor, the 49-year-old flaunted her killer figure while in a plunging and bustier-style corset in black satin. Matching her ears with her figure-hugging outfit, Carmen also rocked a white-and-black choker, plus white cuffs.

Drawing attention to her assets and tiny waist, the blonde opted for sheer stockings as she upped the ante, also sending out her plump pout and wearing dramatic dark eye makeup.

Carmen gained over 11,000 likes as she posed all good looks and with her long blonde locks down, ensuring she sent fans Easter wishes as she wrote:

“Happy Easter.” She even threw in a bunny emoji.

Proving just how relevant she is, Carmen has been celebrating another famous face channeling one of her past looks. In an Instagram share made earlier this month, the star shouted out mogul Kim Kardashian, who recently donned a carbon copy of her 1990s MTV Movie Awards dress. She posted a side-by-side photo; one showed her back in the day while in the strapless white dress, with the other snap showing 41-year-old Kim wearing it in 2022.

“So thrilled to find out @kimkardashian made the same dress I wore to the mtv awards in the #90s @mtvmovieawards 💋🤘🏼,” she wrote.

Carmen Electra launches a beauty brand

In 2020, Electra made headlines for launching GoGo skincare.

“I feel like creating a sustainable and conscious product line is the only way, and as good humans we must be mindful as we create. So from the outset, I selected the best partners who have the same intentions when doing business,” she told Be Kind & Co. “It is harder, of course, but the labor of love is more rewarding knowing that no harm is done end to end.”

Confirming her products aren’t tested on animals, she added: “The ingredients that I really love, and have always used, are vegan so it was a no-brainer that GoGo would be vegan as well.”