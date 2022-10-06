Carmen Electra in braless plunging gown is ‘Queen of Halloween’

Carmen Electra is channeling her inner villain as she prepares for spooky season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Carmen Electra was feeling green as the “Queen of Halloween” in a recent post.

The Baywatch alum took to her social media pages, where fans have likely grown accustomed to seeing the model in half-dressed attire.

Carmen’s latest look saw the actress in head-to-toe green as she posed against a background featuring the same color.

The Halloween-themed post, shared with her 1.4 million Instagram fans and followers, showed that Carmen might be in the holiday spirit.

She wondered in her caption if anyone was dressing up as her for the upcoming holiday.

Carmen wore a green gown with slight ruching on the bodice and a plunging neckline.

Carmen Electra goes green for Halloween-themed share

Carmen’s floor-length dress hugged her curves and covered her arms with flaring on the sleeves.

A spotlight shone on the actress, leaving a shadow against the green wall behind her. Carmen’s shadow ran parallel to her body and offered an exaggerated view of the famous face’s curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She reached one arm in the air and the bent other behind her as she tilted her head back and looked to the sky.

Her blonde locks were in a high ponytail with strands falling in the hair, illuminated by the spotlight to have a green tint.

She sported her signature beat face, including tanned cheeks and heavy eyeliner. Her glossy lips were slightly parted to reveal a bright white smile.

Her caption read, “just call me the queen of halloween 💚 is anyone dressing up like me this year?! 👀👻 #halloween #green #spooky #villian #costume @iamwalidazami.”

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Halloween” certainly has experience with making people scream.

Carmen Electra gets spooky in Scary Movie

Film fanatics may remember Carmen’s appearance in Scary Movie. Her opening scene in the first movie from the franchise lives on in history, and she still receives pictures and clips from the acting gig.

Carmen spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her feelings regarding the role nearly 20 years later.

Carmen revealed, “Still to this day, to be honest, people send me on my Instagram photos they’ve posted of Scary Movie or they mention Scary Movie. I mean, God, the franchise went on for so long, it’s so crazy.”

She continued, “I remember they called me back in for Scary Movie 4, so that was fun, too, but the first Scary Movie, that was just, like, I was so sad I had to die in it.”

With a few weeks until Halloween, fans may see more scary content from the stunning actress.