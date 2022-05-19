Carmen Electra in bikini with milkshake for OnlyFans

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Carmen Electra is making sure her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, and she’s doing it on her own watch. The 50-year-old actress and model is currently making headlines for the announcement that she’s joined the adult subscription platform OnlyFans, and she didn’t take long to get her bikini on to promote it all.

Carmen, who actually boasts more Instagram followers than fellow Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson, updated her account mid-week.

Carmen Electra in pink bikini for OnlyFans join

Sending out her plump pout as she sipped from a pinkish milkshake in a clear cup, the blonde flaunted her famous curves while leaning forward and in a tiny, plunging, baby pink bikini.

Backed by a parasol-like setting formed of candy pinks and light woods, the ex to Dennis Rodman went girly and sexy while sipping away at the straw, showing off her ageless beauty and icy-blue eyes via a full face of makeup.

The Gogo skincare founder sported highlighted locks and pink shades atop her head, rocking discreet gold necklaces.

“The secret is out! I’m baring it all for you bb,” she wrote.

Speaking to People about her decision to join OF, Electra revealed: “I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this,'” adding: “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.'”

Carmen Electra won’t be editing racy photos on OnlyFans

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, expressed excitement about not having to edit photos as she has to on Instagram.

She also said: “People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside.”

OnlyFans is now a major celebrity hotspot, having welcomed faces including rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and reality star Larsa Pippen. Actress Bella Thorne’s joining proved controversial — the former Disney star earned $1 million in 24 hours from her 2020 sign-up, leading to backlash from sex workers. The Shake It Up star actually went on to make $2 million in a week from subscribers.

Per People, Carmen’s OnlyFans will “range from ‘beauty tutorials’ to ‘vacation content’ and ‘swimwear and lingerie photos,’ as well as ‘intimate’ one-on-one interactions with fans.”