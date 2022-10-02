Carmen Electra in bikini enjoys Halloween popcorn

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carmen Electra is snacking on popcorn as she eyes up Halloween and shows off her bikini body.

The model and actress, 50, marked October 1 on her Instagram this weekend, sharing a fun and Halloween-inspired photo and making sure the “spooky vibes” were mentioned in her caption.

Posting for her 1.4 million followers, Carmen sizzled as she sat indoors and on black leather seating, as if in a home movie theater.

The blonde posed with a piece of popcorn in her mouth and a bowl of the snack in her lap.

Showing off her iconic curves and toned abs, Carmen opted for a very tiny and plunging black string bikini, also showing hints of a duster with sheer sleeves.

Adding in dramatic and Halloween-appropriate makeup, the Baywatch bombshell focused on her eye area via heavy eyeliner and a white shadow beneath her eyes, also sporting heavy blush on her cheeks, plus bronzer as she highlighted her facial features.

Carmen wore her long blonde locks down and slightly waved, also posing with her head cocked to the side a little. In a caption, the ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman wrote: “Spooky movies and chill anyone? 🍿👻 happy october!!! #october1st #spookyvibes #halloween #october #linkinbio ❣️.”

Carmen’s post has garnered over 16,000 likes.

Carmen Electra shouting out Paris Hilton on Instagram

2022 has seen Carmen shout out some famous faces on her social media. In a recent share, the blonde name-dropped socialite Paris Hilton, this as she stunned in a glittery and black dress.

“I have so much luv for @theblondsny ❣️Nothing makes me feel sexier than when i’m wearing #theblonds ✨First look is The Blonds Fall 2013, the second look, The Blonds Spring 2015 where i’m #sliving with @parishilton 💋,” she wrote, ensuring to add the hashtag so frequently employed by The Simple Life alum.

Carmen Electra shows Kim Kardashian took a page out of her book

Meanwhile, back in April, Carmen had shouted out Paris’ BFF Kim Kardashian, this as she noted Kim wearing a dress near-identical to one she herself wore on the red carpet back in the 1990s.

“I still have this dress I wore to the mtv movie awards in the 90’s 💋 @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it’s flattering not a completion ! I think it’s cool 🤘🏼 shouting out love to the ladies always have !!!!!!!!” she wrote while sharing side-by-side images.

Carmen boasts 1.4 million Instagram followers – Paris Hilton included.