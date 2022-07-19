Carmen Electra grabs bare chest for weekend heat

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Carmen Electra cranked up the heat last weekend, posting an oldie but a goodie as she went down the throwback route and stunned topless.

The 50-year-old model and actress updated her Instagram with a quick story reminding fans that she’ll always be a bombshell – while Carmen has been making headlines for sharing up-to-date content as she joins OnlyFans at 50, this went #oldschool.

Carmen, born Tara Leigh Patrick, shared a black-and-white photo showing her shot close up and going seductive with a bare chest grab.

The Baywatch bombshell sent the camera a captivating gaze as she folded both arms across her chest – while she protected her modesty, she didn’t scrimp on the sex appeal.

Also wearing smokey eye makeup, the ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman rocked her blonde locks down, also posing with slightly parted lips.

The repost came with a “Diosa @carmenelectra” caption. The Spanish translates to “goddess.”

Buzz around Carmen intensified in May as she joined adult platform OnlyFans, joining stars including rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and reality star Larsa Pippen.

Carmen Electra wonders if she’s still shy

In March, and shortly before her 50th birthday, the blonde opened up to Schon, addressing her image and stating:

“I’m not sure the way people have seen me change over the years. I mean, I know how I’ve changed. But that’s an interesting question. Hopefully, people have seen me grow with the times. I think you just get a lot smarter. In the beginning of my career — I think in everyone’s career — it was just trying to move forward.”

The bombshell, who has admitted to nerves as she auditioned for her 1997-1998 Baywatch stint, continued: “In the beginning, I was nervous. I would run out of auditions scared to death… I was painfully shy. And then I got to the point where I had to get over that. I remember the moment, too — I was going in to audition for MTV, and I had to get over the shyness fast. I had to. Now, I don’t know if I’m shy anymore.”

Carmen Electra sizzles in bikini at 50

Carmen has enjoyed success since leaving Baywatch – she also returned for the franchise’s 2003 movie. While her GoGo skincare line doesn’t appear to have taken off, her popularity was proven as she trended in 2020 while featuring on Netflix documentary The Last Dance.

Carmen’s Instagram is followed by 1.4 million. Celebrity followers include socialite Paris Hilton, reality star Denise Richards, plus actress Bella Thorne.