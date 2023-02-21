Carmen Electra decided to go for the golden glam shot.

The actress, 51, sat in a glam chair as she got ready for a photo shoot or appearance while looking stunning.

She didn’t detail the plans, but her attire suggested it was important, as she was in a shimmery gold ensemble with a plunging neckline.

Her blonde hair was left down and in loose curls, which mainly fell behind her back.

Carmen gazed off to the side as her glam team touched up her sultry look. Her makeup was pristine, and it looked like she could have just stepped off a magazine cover.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Baywatch babe shared the stunning shot to her Instagram Story and wrote, “glam time!”

Carmen looked glamorous during “glam time.” Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen Electra is a style queen

Carmen Electra makes anything she puts on look good.

While she is known for swimsuits from her Baywatch days, her shimmery gold ensemble in the glam chair highlighted her curves.

The plunging neckline allowed for a busty look, with some visible cutouts under her bust and on her sides.

Carmen didn’t tag the brand or share what she was up to, but it could be an event she was attending or a photo shoot she had lined up. She has modeled for various publications over the years, and her popularity continues to grow.

The blonde beauty was a founding member of The Pussycat Dolls in the early 90s, and since then, her outfits have drawn plenty of attention. She has been in the business for several decades, yet she slays her looks every time she steps out.

How does Carmen Electra stay in shape?

Carmen Electra may be almost 51, but she is still in the best shape.

It could be attributed to many things, but one of the biggest things credited with how she looks and feels is her water intake.

When talking to The Cut, Carmen revealed that she has to drink two bottles of water every morning before she starts her day. Several years ago, she wanted to prioritize drinking water, and when she finally did, the actress noticed the change in her body overnight.

As for exercising and keeping her body toned, Carmen admitted she doesn’t do the gym thing every day. She is big on listening to her body, and if she has spent a lot of time dancing, she doesn’t necessarily need to work out.

She told the publication, “Usually when I’m on break, I’ve already danced a lot so I’m okay for a while. Sometimes I work out at my house. I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that.”