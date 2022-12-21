Carmen Electra sent pulses racing in a sizzling throwback snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Carmen Electra simply stunned in a sparkly ensemble that hugged every inch of her famous figure.

The 50-year-old posed up a storm in a throwback snap – and as expected, the Hollywood star looked sensational.

For over 30 years, Carmen has wowed her fans thanks to her amazing figure, flawless looks, and stellar style.

On Wednesday (December 21), the Scary Movie star took to her Twitter account to post a sizzling throwback snap.

In the old snap, Carmen exuded style and glamour as she smoldered to the camera.

The reality star slipped into a plunging vest that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

Carmen Electra sizzles in sparkly outfit

The bedazzled top was adorned with tiny gold sequins, adding a touch of opulence to the barely-there look.

Carmen teamed the skimpy top with matching gold trousers that hugged her curves perfectly.

I luvvvv'd this look, do you remember it? 🤎 pic.twitter.com/U9TAepWBtk — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 21, 2022

It was Carmen’s hairdo that really stole the show, though.

Instead of her usual luscious locks cascading down her shoulders, the star opted for voluminous, crimped hair.

Carmen rocked a full face of makeup, including winged eyeliner, sky-high lashes, and pink lipstick.

Carmen Electra is ‘all about the cardio’

Carmen is known for having one of the best bodies in Hollywood.

Even now, aged 50, the singer looks as flawless as she did back in the ’90s.

So it’s no surprise that Carmen works hard to maintain her killer physique.

When it comes to her workout routine, Carmen is “all about the cardio,” with dancing being one of her favorites, an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source also claimed that she loves to take part in circuit training to stay fit because she “really enjoys the variety and struggles with boring workouts.”

Whenever she doesn’t feel like dancing or heading to a gym, Carmen likes to focus on a few moves at home.

Speaking to The Cut, she revealed, “I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that.”

Carmen Electra ‘eats what she wants’ every Sunday

As for Carmen’s diet, the same source told Hollywood Life that she eats “really clean.”

According to the insider, she starts every day with a superfood smoothie made using fruits and green vegetables.

Although Carmen doesn’t rule carbs out completely, the stunner tries to “limit” the amount she eats.

However, “she eats whatever she wants” every Sunday, which is her cheat day, the source claimed.

Keep on doing what you’re doing, Carmen, because you look incredible!