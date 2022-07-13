Carmen Electra goes buns out in thong for ‘exclusive content’

Carmen Electra put her buns on display while promoting her OnlyFans account. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Carmen Electra made a splash on her Instagram page when she put her buns on display while continuing to promote her OnlyFans account, which she created this spring after turning 50.

Posing in what appeared to be a risque two-piece, the sex symbol, and former Baywatch star proved once again that she is the definition of ageless beauty.

Carmen gave a rear view in a cheeky show-off

Sharing her newest sizzling pic with her adoring 1.4 million followers on her social media site, with the caption “I have new exclusive content for youuu, check the link in my bio 👀💋 you don’t want to miss out!,” Carmen presumably was teasing her fan base to go scope out a new daring snap shared on her subscription-based platform.

Revealing insanely toned legs, thighs, and buns, Carmen looked smoking hot and ready to take on summer as she gave a perfect view of her rear while facing away from the camera and giving a glance backward over her shoulder to really lay on a smoldering glance.

Carmen kept her gold-highlighted and practically pink-hued locks down and wavy for a mid-back cascade while her eyes were covered up in large, dark shades.

Giving off the vibe of a roller-skating beach girl like the ones seen in the classic Robin Williams film The Birdcage, Carmen stood tall and lanky despite her diminutive 5-foot 3-inch frame with the help of some hefty Doc Martin platform boots.

With her torso largely covered up by her all-black, tight-fitting top, Carmen allowed her lower half to do all the proverbial talking as her thong-style bottom angled inward at her booty while providing peeks at her flat tummy with a well-placed cut-out.

Carmen shared how she stays trim

As she keeps on surprising fans with her age-defying features and fit-as-a-teenager physique, Carmen has held back no secrets regarding just how she holds onto her twenty-something good looks.

Speaking with The Cut six years ago, the ex-wife of basketball player Dennis Rodman and musician Dave Navarro revealed how she stays toned up, saying that she likes to start her day with at least two bottles of water.

“I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight,” she explained. “It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle. Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight. My skin is completely different because it’s not as dehydrated. Water has changed my life.”

In terms of working her muscles, Carmen said that she enjoys not only hitting the gym but also peppering in dancing to break a sweat.

“I don’t go to the gym every day…As a dancer, I’ve never put strict rules on my workout habits and sometimes I just want to go to the gym and do something light,” she said.