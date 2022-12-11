Carmen Electra looked sensational in a sweet throwback snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Hollywood star Carmen Electra was throwing it back to when she was 25 for her latest sizzling snap.

For over 30 years, the 50-year-old has been wowing fans and the public thanks to her stunning looks, fabulous figure and roles in numerous movies and TV shows.

More recently, Carmen’s fame has increased massively due to her appearance in the documentary The Last Dance.

When she’s not starring in super-successful Netflix shows or donning wow-worthy ensembles – the OG Baywatch star can be found uploading sizzling snaps to her Instagram – much to the delight of her 1.4 million fans.

Rocking a sheer white top and cream pants, Carmen looked truly sensational as she posed for the camera.

The Scary Movie star’s long-sleeved shirt was adorned with a flowery pattern, adding a playful touch to the look.

Carmen Electra posts sizzling throwback snap

Carmen treated fans with a gorgeous throwback snap from an old photoshoot when the star was 25.

Not a stranger to showing off plenty of her skin, even back then, Carmen neatly tied her white shirt at the top, letting her followers see her toned stomach and gorgeous sun-kissed skin.

She teamed the stunning top with cream-colored pants that hugged her figure perfectly.

The stunner accessorized with a white choker that had a gold heart pendant.

For her hair, Carmen sported a slicked-back split ponytail that was definitely giving ’90s vibes.

She amped up the nostalgia by opting for a baby pink hair tie with strands of her brunette locks cascading down both sides.

Carmen also painted her iconic lips in a shiny pink hue and finished off with a flawless coating of foundation to perfect her features.

Carmen Electra discusses diet and fitness

With over 30 years in the spotlight, Carmen has maintained her incredible figure as even now, aged 50 – she is looking as flawless as ever.

Previously, the Hollywood star spoke to The Cut, where she spilled the tea on her diet and fitness tips, revealing that staying hydrated is the key to her success.

She revealed, “I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle.”

Carmen also discussed her preferred workouts, revaluing that she loves to dance.

“Usually when I’m on break, I’ve already danced a lot, so I’m okay for a while. Sometimes I work out at my house. I’ll do some lunges,” she said.

As for her diet, Carmen admitted that she really loves sweet things and doesn’t restrict herself too much.

Per Delish, she said, “I love my sweets: cookies and baked goods in bed. There’s something about it that’s really comforting.”