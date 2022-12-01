Carmen Electra stunned in a skimpy lingerie set. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Even those who don’t follow celebrity news know Carmen Electra’s name, and she made sure people haven’t forgotten it with a recent photo wearing skimpy pink lingerie.

The 50-year-old bombshell looked fabulous while posing on all fours atop a gift-wrapped motorcycle with a massive red bow.

She stunned in the revealing bra and panty set, which accentuated everything from her toned legs and arms to those famously sculpted abs.

Carmen wore her thick, voluminous locks in an elegant updo with a side-swept curl left out to frame her gorgeous face.

Born and raised in Sharonville, Ohio, Carmen always dreamed of being center stage, and based on her booming, decades-long Hollywood career, she must have been on the nice list!

Of course, she gave her followers all the deets on how to shop the new collection, adding, “santa baby 🎅🏼 slip some Alexander Wang under the tree, for me 🎁.”

Carmen Electra arched back in sparkly gown for Wednesday vibes

While Carmen is known to ooze sex appeal, she showed off her softer side with a recent Instagram post.

The sultry beauty looked stunning as she leaned back with both eyes closed in a heavily-embellished strapless gown.

Her makeup was a vision of smokey-eyed perfection, and her hair was slicked back in a chic updo.

In the second pic, Carmen could be seen arching back in a sparkly white dress that clung to her womanly curves for dear life.

She captioned the share, “#wednesday #vibes 🤍 looking forward to relaxing this weekend for #thanksgiving 🦃 do you have any thanksgiving plans?”

Carmen Electra sizzled in bodysuit to promote Nu Image Medical’s Black Friday Sale

Carmen partnered with Nu Image Medical, an innovative wellness provider, back in August, and she’s been quite vocal about their products on her Instagram.

The five-foot-three star has helped the brand expand its personalized programs, prescriptions, and supplements by sharing with her 1.4M followers.

Carmen shared a photo last week that showed her holding one of their products in a skintight black bodysuit with a sheer robe thrown over.

She reminded her fans to take advantage of Nu Image Medical’s Black Friday sale, adding the celebratory clinking champagne glasses emoji.

Carmen is truly like a fine wine, as she just keeps getting better and better with age.

Beyond being one of the hottest women on the planet, she’s also an ultra-talented actress, model, singer, and media personality.

Now, let’s see what she has in store for 2023!