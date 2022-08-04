Carmen Electra enjoys ice cream in thigh-skimming minidress

Carmen Electra smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Carmen Electra got her throwback on and her Haagen-Dazs out as she went humorous on Instagram this week.

The model and actress, 50, delighted fans with a surprise throwback as she posted for her one million+ followers on Wednesday, proving you don’t need to be a 20-something to share a this-is-me style video and likely also getting the thumbs-up from male fans as she flashed her toned legs.

The video showed Carmen way back in the day.

The Baywatch star, born Tara Leigh Patrick, had been filmed sitting indoors and seemingly watching a movie at home.

Looking toned in a dark gray miniskirt, Carmen paired her leggy look with a tight green crop top, but the focal point was the frozen snack she was enjoying.

Carmen was feeding herself with a tub of Haagen-Dazs ice cream while channeling the woe-is-me vibe made famous by the character Chandler Bing’s ice cream phase in the sitcom Friends. Carmen wrote: “MY FRIENDS: Engaged, marries, buys a house.” “ME” appeared below – seemingly reflecting the woman who isn’t engaged, married, or buying a house.

In her caption, the former dancer wrote: “#Relatable or what?” with a cry-face emoji. She added hashtags of #Baywatch, #CarmenElectra, and #PlutoTV.

Carmen Electra reveals hack to staying in shape

Carmen’s job once came with burning calories as the gig itself – 1997-1998 saw her dashing across beaches in Baywatch, but she’s also dished on how she keeps in shape overall.

“I used to drink soda, but I don’t get any caffeine any more,” she told The Cut in 2016. “It’s been my New Year’s resolution [to drink water] for like seven years. Finally when I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating. I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle.”

“Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight,” she added.

Carmen Electra loves cookies and baked goods

Interestingly, when it came to mentioning cheat foods, the Ohio native mentioned being single.

“Especially if I’m not in a relationship and sleeping by myself, or if I’m on the road, I resort to food. I love my sweets: cookies and baked goods in bed. There’s something about it that’s really comforting,” she also stated.

Carmen has been married twice. Once to NBA player Dennis Rodman and from 1998-1999. Her second marriage to Dave Navarro was longer, lasting from 2003 to 2007.