Carmen Electra dazzles in lingerie for white Christmas

Carmen Electra sizzled as the “ice princess.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Close your eyes, Santa! Carmen Electra looked hot enough to melt the North Pole in skimpy lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The 50-year-old star shared a throwback snap wearing a silver corset with sparkly accents and a barely-there tulle skirt.

She embellished the glamorous look with frosty makeup and a delicate crown over long, straight pigtails.

Of course, in true Carmen fashion, she didn’t stop there and added decorative gloves with thigh-high fishnet tights.

Oh, and judging by the look on the two penguins’ faces, the back of the ensemble was even hotter than the front!

She captioned the steamy share, “#throwback i’m the ice princess! #tbt.”

Carmen Electra sang on stage with The Pussycat Dolls in sexy Santa costume

In case you missed it, Carmen got on stage with The Pussycat Dolls to sing Santa Baby, and to say it was an iconic moment would be a total understatement.

The five-foot-three bombshell rocked a Santa-inspired corset top with skimpy undies and thigh-high fishnets as she sang her heart out alongside the popular girl group.

Carmen took her outfit to the next level with a sky-high bouffant hairstyle and some seriously scandalous dance moves.

She captioned the post with a string of hashtags and “singing Santa Baby with #thepussycatdolls 🎅🏼❣️happy holidays everyone! 🫶🏼.”

Carmen Electra looked gorgeous in suit to promote NuDew by Nu Image Medical

Anyone following Carmen knows she’s incredibly passionate about her partnership with Nu Image Medical, an innovative wellness provider.

The gorgeous Hollywood icon frequently shares informative videos about the brand’s personalized programs, prescriptions, and supplements on her Instagram.

Oh, and it’s not hard to pick out the posts on her feed because, rather than her usual skimpy garments, Carmen keeps it all business when talking about Nu Image Medical.

Case and point, she looked like a total professional earlier this month in a black suit to promote the brand’s “amazing program called NuDew,” which targets thinning hair.

She even added her personal discount code in the caption as an incentive for her 1.4M followers.

Of course, most people are dying to know how Carmen maintains her ever-fabulous figure, and she spilled all the tea during an interview with Women Fitness.

As it turns out, Miss Electra is all about moderation and not taking life so seriously. Go figure!

In her own words, she said, “Some days, I eat whatever I want as long as I’m exercising enough. My biggest struggle is my cravings for sweets, but I’ve learned to take it easy on myself and get the cravings out of the way so I don’t obsess over them. My ultimate goal is to eat healthy all week and have Sunday as my cheat day where I can eat as much as I want and whatever I want.”