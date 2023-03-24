Carmen Electra dances in a bikini for spring break throwback

Carmen Electra has done plenty throughout her entertainment career and never seems to forget her early days.

The 50-year-old icon recently sent temperatures soaring as she shared a sizzling throwback for her fans and followers from her early rise to fame during Spring Break.

Electra, real name Tara Leigh Patrick, initially started as a model and singer before getting television and movie roles.

She’d go on to star in a reality TV show and land roles in notable movies, including Scary Movie, Starsky & Hutch, and Dirty Love.

One of Electra’s earliest roles was on the hit series Baywatch, where she was amongst the show’s stunning lifeguards on duty, joining other stars to don the red swimsuit that included Pamela Anderson and Donna D’Errico.

However, MTV was also part of Electra’s rise to fame. She hosted the dating show Singled Out in the late 1990s, among other appearances on the music video network, including a notable one in 2000.

Carmen Electra shares sizzling throwback bikini clip

Before MTV became dedicated to endless episodes of Ridiculousness and several reality TV shows, it was a network that showcased music videos, pop culture, and party vibes.

As mentioned, Carmen Electra was one of the hosts of the dating show Singled Out. However, she also had other appearances on MTV, including a jaw-dropping one in beautiful Cancun, Mexico.

She recently brought back a video clip from her MTV days, when she’d donned a tiny black bikini to dance for partying fans during Fashionably Loud: Spring Break in 2000.

A toned and tan Electra appeared on stage in front of a rowdy crowd as the band Lit played their song My Own Worst Enemy. The brunette beauty fiercely walked across the stage before getting closer to the lead singer. Electra then presented an energetic and memorable dance during MTV’s Spring Break in Cancun, as shown in the clip below.

“spring break baby 🤟🏼💦 remember this song? #spring #springbreak #lit #y2k #2000s #2000 #mtv #myownworstenemy #mtvspringbreak #throwbackthursday #tbt #tb” Electra captioned her video share.

The footage is definitely old school, but many individuals witnessed the memorable moment and reminisced along with her. Electra’s throwback Thursday share received over 20,000 likes and 500-plus comments from fans recalling that moment or admiring how she’s remained beautiful to this day.

Carmen Electra’s workout included unique exercises

These days, Electra is still known for her stunning content on social media years after that MTV Spring Break appearance. Several years ago, Muscle & Fitness Hers shared some body-toning exercises she used to keep herself looking fantastic in a bikini or any other attire she wore.

The routine included seven unique moves, including a body bar vogue lunge, goblet squats with a kettlebell, the one-arm worm, and abs splitters.

A foot grab and reach move was presented as a way to work the core, glutes, and thighs. In addition, Electra’s routine had a dumbbell windmill move as well as the step stretch and kick-through for the core, glutes, and shoulder stabilization.

Electra also appeared on the TV program The Doctors years ago and was asked about her health and beauty secrets.

She indicated she ate small meals throughout the day and talked about becoming active with dance and gymnastics early on.

“Regular exercise is highly important. I’m highly lucky my parents put me into dance class at an early age. I was a gymnast and was able to continue dancing throughout my career,” she shared.

Electra also mentioned she sometimes goes to the gym and keeps an eye on herself but is never too hard on herself.

Her healthy outlook has kept her looking fantastic many years after that iconic Spring Break clip which seems like it was just yesterday for many viewers who witnessed it on MTV.