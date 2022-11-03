American superstar Carmen Electra brought the heat in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Carmen Electra sent pulses racing as she posed up a storm in a tiny bikini and fishnet tights alongside Pamela Anderson and Robin Antin.

The 50-year-old was celebrating her time as an OG member of The Pussycat Dolls – and the blonde beauty looked sensational.

Most people know The Pussycat Dolls as the record-breaking girl group that released hit after hit in the 2000s.

However, the group originally started as a burlesque group back in the 90s – founded by Robin Antin.

This eventually resulted in a residency at a Los Angeles nightclub from 1995 to 2001, as GOAT reports.

During this period, the Pussycat Dolls lineup was constantly changing as guest vocalists and dancers came and went – including major celebs like Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson.

Carmen Electra sizzles in throwback snap

Earlier today, Carmen brought the heat to everyone’s Instagram feed when she reposted a snap of her, Pamela, and PCD creator Robin.

The star took to social media and shared the throwback from way back in the day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the sizzling snap, Carmen exuded sex appeal and style as she rocked a tiny black bikini.

The barely-there number showed off every inch of Carmen’s fabulous figure, while the bottoms were emblazoned with jewels that spelled out DOLL.

She teamed the racy number with red fishnet tights and knee-length black boots.

Carmen Electra wows in a sizzling snap alongside Pamela Anderson and Robin Antin. Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen applied a full face of glowing makeup, perfectly rounded off with a smokey eye and a slick of purple lipstick on her plump pout.

Her luscious raven tresses were styled in a middle parting, with loose waves cascading down to her shoulders.

Similarly to Carmen, Pamela looked just as sensational in a corset and lacy red bra.

The Baywatch star posed up a storm for the throwback snap, with her iconic blonde tresses cascading over her face.

She finished off the look by rocking a pair of racy fishnet tights and knee-length black boots.

Standing next to Carmen and Pamela was Robin who showed off her toned tummy in a sailor-inspired number.

Carmen Electra’s workout routine

Carmen, whose career spans two decades, is no stranger to looking sensational – but she puts in the hard work though.

Carmen – who released a set of aerobic workout DVDs more than a decade ago – “is all about the cardio,” as a source told Hollywood Life.

Dancing is one of Carmen’s favorite ways to get the heart racing, but, “she’s into anything that really helps work up a sweat,” the insider added.

Like most of us though, sometimes Carmen isn’t feeling a full-on workout routine.

The stunner often prefers a few body rolls in the dance studio compared to logging time at the gym.

“I look at fitness as a way of expressing myself,” she told Muscle & Fitness.

On the day’s Carmen doesn’t feel like dancing or even getting herself to a gym, she focuses on a few at-home moves.

“I’ll do some lunges, something simple like that,” she told The Cut.