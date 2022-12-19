Carmen Electra stuns as the latest Vulkan mag cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmen Electra was pretty in pink for her latest cover shoot. The Scary Movie star channeled her inner Barbie as she stunned in the latest edition of Vulkan Magazine. This was the “pink issue” for the magazine, and she looked terrific.

The starlet posed with her legs crossed on the floor, with a pink background behind her.

She wore a metallic pink dress that fit her perfectly. The dress was cut like a blazer and featured button details, a deep V-shaped collar, and a matching belt.

She paired the dress with pink open-toe heels to complement her 5’3 frame.

For this look, she opted for no accessories to keep the focus on her outfit.

Carmen ditched her signature romantic barrel curl haircut and decided to go for something fun. She put her hair in a ponytail and had it in two braids. Wrapped within the braids was a pink ribbon that was tied into adorable hair bows.

Her makeup was the star of the show. Going for a doll-like look, she wore pink eyeshadow with exaggerated white eyeliner to make her eyes look huge. She paired it with a bright pink lip, like a Barbie.

Carmen Electra transforms into a life-size ‘Carmen Doll’

To keep the doll theme going, the magazine put Carmen in a box and turned her into a doll.

She wore a pink sequin blazer and opted for no shirt underneath. She paired the jacket with a satin maxi skirt that sported a long slit on the side to show off a peek of her toned legs.

Carmen put her hair in a tight top knot that showed off her gorgeous features.

Her makeup looked amazing as well, with pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and nude eyeliner.

Carmen Electra graces the billboards in a bikini for Alexander Wang

Not only does she grace the cover of magazines but billboards as well. The Book of Fire star recently did a campaign for the designer Alexander Wang to promote his latest line and pop-up store in Miami. This is the first time the two have worked together, and the results are stunning.

As the face of his latest campaign, she posed in a bikini and looked like an absolute star.

Carmen wore a bikini top covered in crystals with a matching bikini bottom. She paired the swimsuit with silver heels that looked stunning on her.

To accessorize the outfit, she held on to a heart-shaped bag that had the same crystals as the swimsuit.

She was posed on a crystal bed installation that could be found in the new pop-up store.