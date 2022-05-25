Carmen Electra bursts out of bikini to be her ‘own boss’

Carmen Electra took to her Instagram page to share a busty new look as she wore an animal print bikini top with her bust nearly bursting out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Carmen Electra seems to be thoroughly enjoying being thrust back into the media spotlight lately as she continues to work hard to maintain her sex-kitten image for her fans.

The actress achieved stratospheric levels of fame when she starred in the hit series Baywatch, and lately, she has been back to dominating the fantasies of fans everywhere.

Carmen popped out of a busty bikini top

Carmen took to her Instagram page again yesterday to share a busty snap of herself rocking an animal-print bikini top that only just barely held her together.

With her golden-hued locks kept straight and tossed over one shoulder for a dramatic side-sweep, Carmen playfully caressed her hair with one hand as she gazed fiercely into the camera.

Captioning the shot with a plug for her recent account creation on OnlyFans, the online platform that allows people to pay for special content viewing via a monthly subscription, Carmen got fans’ hearts racing as she wrote: “i’ve become my own boss! 💋⚡️i have exclusive never before seen content ONLY for my FANS, have you signed up yet? 👀”

With some heavy black eyeliner and mascara adding to the overall wow-factor of the look, the actress gave off summery vibes as she put her glowing golden skin forward in the shot that featured only her upper half.

Carmen just joined OnlyFans at the age of 50

At the age of 50, Carmen has shown no signs of slowing down or letting her age impact how she chooses to be viewed by the public.

Just a short week ago, Carmen made headlines after she announced she was joining OnlyFans after hitting the big 5-0 in April.

Having spent much of her time in the pandemic learning how to use and navigate social media platforms, the ex-wife of drummer Dave Navarro and basketball star Dennis Rodman has been practicing her skills on Instagram and will now use her training to control her OnlyFans page.

Page Six reported that the star’s account will feature “exclusive access to fun, edgy and playful content,” though it remains to be seen as to whether or not the actress will be posting racy pics and videos or if the content will stay on the more demure side.

Given Carmen’s history as a revered seductress, fans can guess that the nature of her OnlyFans array that will be available will surely be on the sexier side.

Carmen starred alongside fellow bombshell Pamela Anderson, who hit the tabloids right and left at the beginning of this year following the release of the Hulu show Pam & Tommy, in which Lily James portrays the busty blonde and Sebastian Stan plays Tommy Lee.