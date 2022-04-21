Carmen Electra arches back in swimsuit to celebrate 50th birthday

Carmen Electra celebrates her 50th birthday in a swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Carmen Electra shows that age is nothing but a number.

Carmen commemorated her 50th birthday with a swimsuit picture that she shared initially last year.

The actress demonstrated that sexy has no number in a photo where she arched her back in a neon animal print piece. Carmen was so hot that she wore sunglasses inside for the gorgeous pictures.

Carmen has described herself as someone who has worked very hard, and she was able to take a break during the pandemic. But taking a break did not mean she stopped working on her famous bikini body. Like Jennifer Lopez, Carmen Electra doesn’t age.

Carmen Electra stuns in a leopard bathing suit for her 50th birthday

Carmen celebrated her 50th birthday, and she gifted her loyal fans with a photo of herself in Palm Springs in a one-piece. Carmen first posted the picture last year, but it does the trick for fans.

Carmen’s hips and long legs were on full display as she worked her physique. One of her long, toned legs dangled off the orange ottoman.

Carmen wrote in the caption, “Palm Springs.”

Carmen arched her back on a large ottoman in the picture. Her swimsuit featured vertical patches of bright colors and animal print. She wore bright pink framed glasses and rested her hand and one knee on the ottoman.

Her comments section contained a lot of fire emojis, compliments, and birthday wishes.

Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

One admirer commented, “Hot girl summer came early you created the phrase.”

Another commenter exclaimed, “Beautiful & Amazing! “

Carmen Electra was late to the social media bandwagon, returning to music and acting

Carmen Electra relaxed a bit during the pandemic, but she is back to what she knows best — working hard.

Carmen did an interview with Schon Magazine in March. Carmen took time during the pandemic to learn how to use social media. She admitted that she was late to the game, but better late than never. She said, “Now, I’m just doing a lot of shoots and social media, which is great because I was a little late on the social media bandwagon. I just thought, ‘well, I don’t want to look at myself all the time!’… So now, you know, I just sort of learned IG, although it’s ever-evolving, and I’m keeping up with that.”

She revealed her plans to get into music and acting. She said, “My life has always been changing. I’ll work on music, then get back into acting — I’m reading a lot of scripts right now and am really excited to get back into television and film, because it’s been a minute. It hasn’t been too long but it’s been a minute.”

Happy Birthday to Carmen!