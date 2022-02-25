Carmen Electra, 49, poses in a sheer, black bodysuit while showing off her killer physique

Carmen Electra shared a stunning photo to her Instagram page, wearing a revealing bodysuit with a plunging, see-through neckline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carmen Electra proved recently that she’s still got it at age 49.

The former Baywatch star, who co-starred on the show alongside Pamela Anderson, showed off her killer body in an Instagram pic this week while wearing a sexy bodysuit.

Carmen was a stunner in the black garment, showing off her super toned legs and torso, along with revealing a large triangle peek-a-boo of her chest underneath a sheer swatch of fabric that ran down the front.

Fans were in awe of Carmen’s revealing photo

The ex-wife of musician-turned-reality-show-host Dave Navarro had fans practically drooling over the new snap and they eagerly rushed to her social media page to comment.

“Beautiful Strong Soul 👼🏼🖤🖤🖤🖤🤍🤍🤍🤍🙏🏼💯❣️❤️‍🔥🌟⭐️” wrote one follower, as others chimed in with things like “Absolutely Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “Great Photo 🖤🖤🖤,” and “Pretty carmen 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another user mentioned Carmen’s Baywatch history, saying, “True legend Baywatch” as another person admired her attire with “Stunner! And love the bodysuit 🖤”

Carmen recently said she’d be interested in joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The actress and model put herself back into the spotlight a bit this year when she mentioned she would be “open to joining the cast of RHOBH” and that it “would be fun.”

Despite the interest on her part, Carmen was not listed as a cast member for Season 12, which is underway now, contrary to rumors that production had shut down when Lisa Rinna couldn’t sort out her beef with some of the other women.

What is Carmen Electra’s net worth?

While her Playboy modeling and acting days may have simmered down over the years, Carmen still boasts a very healthy net worth of $20 million.

The beauty got her start in some minor television roles but quickly shot to fame after she posed nude for a 1996 Playboy spread before then snagging her famous role of Lani McKenzie on Baywatch a year later.

In a move that likely helped secure Carmen’s continued incremental wealth gain, the actress also got a starring role in the horror spoof film Scary Movie, which went on to become a cult favorite among fans.

Carmen was most recently thrust back into popularity after her appearance on the ESPN show The Last Dance two years ago, which chronicled Michael Jordan’s final championship season with the Chicago Bulls.