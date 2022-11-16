Carmella Rose snaps a sultry mirror selfie. Pic credit: @carmellarose/Instagram

Carmella Rose calls herself a “California maid” model, and a quick scroll proves that she knows what she’s doing in front of the camera.

There are several factors to consider for a professional model making waves in the entertainment industry, such as knowing all things beauty, fashion, makeup, and ever-changing trends.

Carmella seems to be a beautiful professional who fits the mold when it comes to checking all of those boxes no matter what she does.

In some pictures, Carmella is posing in bikinis and soaking up the warm summer sunshine of Los Angeles, showing off her amazing figure.

In other more artistic shots, she is striking mystical poses in dark desert environments while wearing outfits that make her look beyond angelic.

Recently, Carmella showed off her flat stomach and perfect curves in a white crop top with long sleeves that were rolled up over her elbows.

Carmella Rose stands out in a white crop top

The crop top was designed with a V-neck cut in the front to show off a few inches of skin. She paired the sultry crop top with a white flowing maxi skirt that matched perfectly well.

In the series of photos Carmella posted, she appeared to be gracefully dancing around and walking through desert scenery in the midst of evening hours.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized with a gold bracelet around one wrist and a pair of earrings. She added a thought-provoking caption that said, “Powered by the sun, moved by the moon [moon emoji].”

Carmella Rose blends Prada with Alo Yoga partnership

Carmella recently shared some stunning photos of herself wearing Prada clothing in an impressive Instagram carousel. She modeled a pair of gray slacks that matched perfectly with her gray blazer.

The blazer had long sleeves, a collar, and large pockets on both hips. Underneath, she wore a white and gray crop top that revealed a few inches of skin over her stomach.

The white portion of her crop top came with a thin collar that provided the right amount of coverage. The deep red shoes she wore had short heels that added to the professionalism of her overall look.

She accessorized with a pair of small silver hoop earrings and simple white acrylic nails with pointed tips. Her blazer was designed with large buttons down the front, but she chose not to close any of the buttons.

Last year, she also shared another stunning snap of her in a Prada bucket hat, where she added in an outfit from Alo Yoga, a brand she often partners with.

Carmella often shares photos of her in numerous Alo outfits and tags the brand for her followers.