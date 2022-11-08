Carly Rae Jepsen wows in sparkly matching set for ‘another week on the road’

Carly Rae Jepsen looks incredible in long lashes and pink lips for the Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show Season II. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Canadian singer and songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen is on tour right now.

Jepsen is mainly known for her hit 2012 song Call Me Maybe. However, she is now heading in a different direction musically.

She recently released her new album The Loneliest Time. Now that she is on the road for her tour, she has shown off the stylish attire she wears on and off stage.

The singer looked incredible under the spotlight, wearing a strapless red crop top with long sleeves, long sharp nails, and a ring adorning her manicure.

She also wore a super fun and sparkly outfit with a silver top and matching skirt. She also continued that silver moment by putting on a pair of metallic boots.

The songwriter looked gorgeous in a hot pink minidress for a behind-the-scenes picture. The dress had a strap on one shoulder and a cutout on the opposite side of her body in her stomach area. The singer was photographed as her stylist was trying to style her bangs.

Carly Rae Jepsen wows in sparkly dress for performance

Jepsen’s signature black hair is now super blonde, which makes her eyes pop. She styled it curled and with her bangs falling over her forehead.

Jepsen also posted an adorable picture with her super cute nephew. She could be seen wearing a beige plaid pair of mom jeans with a white oversized cotton t-shirt.

For accessories, she wore a ring and a pretty purple beanie.

For this shared photo dump, she gave her fans a glimpse of her different outfits. When she was not on stage, she wore casual outfits like the one she showed by snapping a mirror selfie.

Jepsen put on a white long-sleeve shirt with the word “reiki” going across her chest and a pair of light blue denim mom jeans. For shoewear, she opted for a brown pair of boots. And she finished off this look by throwing her hair into a messy bun and putting on a baby-pink cap.

The singer showed her sadness in the caption of this Instagram post because her tour is about to end.

Carly Rae Jepsen becomes an ambassador for Gud

Back in 2013, the now 36-year-old had the opportunity to do something related to the beauty world instead of the musical world.

The Burt’s Bees brand Gud chose Jepsen to become the first spokesperson and appear in their marketing campaign in the spring.

This brand launched the year prior with body and hair care products to give their consumers natural personal care options to include in their beauty and skincare routine.