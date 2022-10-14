Carly Rae Jepsen wows in a smokey eye look and a natural lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Carly Rae Jepsen is a Canadian singer mainly known for her worldwide hit Call Me Maybe back in 2012, giving all of her fans the courage to give their number to the person they liked.

But ever since then, Jepsen has evolved so much musically wise, as well as in her personal style.

Just a glance at the singer’s social media, as well as the lyrics of her latest music releases, shows that she is way past the songs she used to write back when she was 26.

She recently stunned by wearing a sheer beige dress that made her look like the pop star she is.

The dress was delicate and made of shiny material, with a small cutout right underneath her chest.

Her signature black hair was switched to a blonde curly bob with a gold headband adorning it.

Carly Rae Jepsen wows in sparkly green dress for music video

Jepsen posted several behind-the-scenes photos for her latest music video, The Loneliest Time, posing next to a bunch of people involved.

In another photo, she could be seen wearing a sparkly green dress with a halter neck and just one sleeve while her other arm remained bare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The beautiful dress had a high slit on her left leg and was adorned with hanging silver chains. She matched the color of this piece of clothing to her knee-high metallic boots.

Carly Rae Jepsen talks about her new album The Loneliest Time

The 36-year-old is ready to make people feel less lonely by listening to her new album, The Loneliest Time, which fans will have the opportunity to hear very soon. It is being released on the same day Taylor Swift releases her 10th studio album, Midnights, which means a double listening party.

Jepsen has a few singles out already from this upcoming project, like Western Wind, Beach House, and Talkin To Yourself. Most recently she released a song that was titled right after her album and it also happens to be a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright.

Jepsen sat down with Rolling Stones magazine to talk about the meaning and experiences that influenced this album. She said, “Loneliness is a big theme of this album and the extremes that come with it. It sounds like it has a negative connotation, but when you analyze your loneliness, it can be beautiful. Extreme events can take place because of loneliness, at least in my own life.”

The Loneliest Time comes out on October 21.