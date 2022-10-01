Carly Rae Jepsen poses braless in lacy shirt for ‘Loneliest Time’

Canadian songstress Carly Rae Jepsen is inviting fans to check out her latest music in a white lacy shirt with matching ankle boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Robin Wong/Landmark Media

Move over Call Me Maybe, because Carly Rae Jepsen is moving on to The Loneliest Time.

The songstress took to her social media page, sharing a sneak peek of her latest musical efforts.

The song title hinted at sadness, unlike her infamous Call Me Maybe song, which cemented her legacy in music.

Although the song title has an emotionally-charged title, a quick listen to a clip from the new music has the upbeat vibe that Carly fans are used to and likely appreciate.

She shared the sneak peek with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, and many liked the post.

Carly posed with her head tilted as she sat on a white chair with a large covering against a brown wall.

Carly Rae Jepsen poses in lace in new music share

She wore a white short-sleeve shirt with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing. The garment was tied at the bodice, showing a hint of skin but remaining mysterious. She rested her head on the back of her hand and showed off bleach blonde hair with shaggy waves and thick bangs.

Carly sported red pants with a white lace overlay, perfectly matching her rosy pout. She brought the look together with lacy white ankle boots featuring shoelaces and brown bottoms.

The Canadian native gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted as she struck a pose for her promotional material.

Carly’s jewelry was simple, with an index finger art-deco ring and a gold necklace.

Her caption read, “Feel that chill in the air? It’s THE LONELIEST TIME month!! 🌚 Swipe ➡️ for a box set of the album and merch we just put up on the store!!”

Indeed, a swipe right shared a taste of what fans could expect on the upcoming song.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album comes out this month

In a few weeks, Carly releases her fifth studio album, The Loneliest Time.

She spoke with Rolling Stone about her latest efforts and So Nice Tour, which began today.

Carly said, “Loneliness is a big theme of this album and the extremes that come with it. It sounds like it has a negative connotation, but when you analyze your loneliness, it can be beautiful.” She added, “Extreme events can take place because of loneliness, at least in my own life.”

Carly also admitted that touring in the current day and age was stressful because of flight delays and gear issues, but definitely worth it.