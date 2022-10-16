Carly Pearce was stunning in a sparkly purple dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Carly Pearce was a vision in purple as she stunned onlookers in a sparkly outfit and attended the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 in Nashville.

It was a winning night for Carly as CMT recognized her continuing achievements in the country music scene and crowned her one of their Artists of the Year.

The country superstar went purple for the occasion, rocking a sparkly lavender Valentino minidress with a long sleeve which shimmered under the lights.

The dress featured a collared neckline that she had buttoned to the top and a lace trim overlay that was adorned with sequins throughout.

On her feet, she wore a hot pink heel which provided a nice pop of color against the soft lilac of her dress. Her shoes were the Perine Fuchsia Slingback from the brand The Attico, priced at $890.

The 32-year-old’s long, silky ombre locks were styled in a half-up, half-down look, with a gorgeous loose wave that cascaded in front of her shoulders.

To accessorize, Carly opted for some dangling earrings and a couple of rings that could be seen on her perfectly manicured hands.

Posing with a hand on her hip and a wide smile for the camera, she looked delighted to be a part of the evening dedicated to all things country music.

Carly Pearce scoops CMT Artists of the Year Award

Carly was one of five lucky artists who were honored at the event for their ongoing successes and contributions to the country music scene.

No stranger to success, Carly is already the current reigning CMA and ACM Female Artist of the Year champ, so to become an awardee at the CMT awards was no surprise.

The Every Little Thing singer was praised for her 2021 album, 29, on which she wrote and sang about her heart-wrenching divorce from fellow country singer-songwriter, Michael Ray.

Carly took to the stage to perform 29 which saw her have a costume change. She switched from her gorgeous little lavender number, into a shimmering pink metallic gown to wow the crowd with her vocals, before later accepting her award.

This dress boasted a high neckline and some statement sleeves with frill detail; an outfit perfect for such a memorable occasion.

Carly posted a photograph of herself beaming as she accepted the prestigious award on stage, captioning it, “Let it be scary. Let it be hard. And then do it anyway. So honored 💗.”

Carly Pearce connects with fans over heartbreak which inspired hit album

Fans were delighted for the country superstar, leaving likes and comments aplenty. While some opted to just leave applause and love heart emojis, other fans felt obliged to get candid with the singer, drawing upon their own experiences and how Carly’s music had helped them through.

Pic credit: @carlypearce/Instagram

One fan wrote, “Carly, congratulations on every single thing you have accomplished this year!! The experience you had to go through in the last year created the music that I needed to help me get through the rough time I’ve been having…Thank you ♥️.”

Another said, “what a beautiful example you are to so many people. 💗”