Carly Pearce is at the top of her game in the country music genre.

She currently has two songs on country radio, and her name is all over the headlines.

Her tour wardrobe has been phenomenal, and Carly hasn’t been afraid to highlight her curves in minidresses.

She played the Opry recently and shared a throwback photo to promote her performance from another time she stood on the Nashville stage.

Playing the Opry is a huge deal for country music artists, and Carly has done it on several occasions, as noted in writing in the text on her Instagram Story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems Carly has a similar style to Kelsea Ballerini, who also enjoys a glittery outfit.

Carly Pearce was playing the Opry. Pic credit: @carlypearce/Instagram

Carly Pearce has an incredible tour wardrobe

When Carly Pearce began her tour, she showed off her sense of style.

The country music star typically chooses a minidress, highlighting her killer legs.

Carly shared her first tour look in mid-February. She captioned the post, “What a great first weekend on the road. St. Paul y’all made my heart full tonight! 🤍”

Jumpsuits are also a favorite. She donned an all-black one during one performance and a rose-covered jumpsuit during another.

Carly has worked hard to own the stage, and her wardrobe is an extension of her personality.

Carly Pearce takes diet and exercise seriously

Headlining her own tour takes plenty of energy, and keeping in shape is a must for the required level of performance activity.

Talking to Women’s Health, Carly Pearce revealed what a typical morning looks like when she is on tour.

She revealed that she begins her day with a quick run on a path or trail that is nearby where she is staying. Doing it first thing in the morning sets the tone for the day and boosts Carly’s energy. The country music crooner does sprints and long runs; it just depends on what is available where she’s at.

And her go-to breakfast is a healthy one. She often does overnight oats in a mason jar, which regularly has her bandmates teasing her. Making her own food is healthier than eating out or having food catered in. Carly has been on a healthy eating path for quite some time after her dad suffered a heart attack when she was just a teen.

Keeping an active and healthy lifestyle is crucial to keeping performance stamina up, and Carly Pearce is at a rockstar level.