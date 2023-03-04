Carly Pearce is living her best life as she continues her tour.

She is a force to be reckoned with in the country music world, and her “yee haw” is right on point.

During a recent stop, Carly shared a fabulous photo where she stood in front of the mic stand.

Carly chose a black jumpsuit that hugged her curves and offered a cut-out, making her toned midriff visible. The top provided some bedazzling, adding to the allure of the outfit.

On her feet, she had boots that hit her mid-calf, filled with glittery sparkles.

She captioned the gorgeous share, “yee haw 🤠.”

Carly Pearce has style and edge

Carly Pearce has her tour wardrobe on point. She appears to enjoy the color black, as she donned another black ensemble during her first weekend on the road.

It was a black minidress with the chest area opened because of a bowtie pattern down the front.

Her long legs were toned and highlighted in the thigh-skimming minidress. Carly’s style is one-of-a-kind, and she looks good in virtually anything she puts on.

Carly won a CMA Award with Ashley McBryde for Never Wanted to be That Girl in November. She chose a long white dress with a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit for the occasion.

Carly Pearce takes her health and fitness very seriously

Carly Pearce takes her exercise routine very seriously, especially when preparing for a tour or performance in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

While speaking to Women’s Health Magazine, Carly said she starts her day bright and early. You may catch her on a run as early as six in the morning, especially if she knows about a trial or a path where she can easily get her workout in.

As for breakfast, it is almost always the same for the country music songbird. She mixes overnight oats and eats them in the morning. Almond milk and berries are her go-to add-ins. And she drinks her coffee black.

Carly talked about her skincare routine and revealed she goes makeup-free if she has nothing to do before her shows. She said, “I like to exfoliate three times a week. I use SkinCeuticals exfoliator and moisturizer so my skin is super soft and smooth. If I don’t have a radio appearance or interview, I’ll go makeup-free until I have to get ready for my show at night. The makeup gets caked on for that, so I like to give my skin a little downtime.”

It seems like whatever Carly is doing works well, as she looks stunning every time she takes the stage.