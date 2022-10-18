Carly Lawrence takes a selfie at Coachella Festival in April 2019. Pic credit: @carlylawrence_/Instagram

Carly Lawrence looked fit and toned as she posed for a mirror selfie after pilates class this week.

The Too Hot to Handle Season 2 star looked gorgeous as she took a snap after her class at Carrie’s Pilates Plus in Los Angeles.

The reality TV beauty wore a neon green sports top and leggings as she uploaded the photo to her Instagram story for her 1.2 million followers.

She wore her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, tied up with a scrunchie, and had simple pearl studs in her ears.

The perfect look for a workout class!

Carrie’s Pilates claims to be a mixture of pilates and cross-training and includes weight training and cardio. No wonder Carly looks so fit!

Pic credit: @carlylawrence_/Instagram

Carly Lawrence posts cute Instagram memories

Carly recently shared some cute memories on her Instagram. The model uploaded a carousel last week captioned, “Making memms ❣️”

The first photo was of her kissing her husband of 5 months, Bennett Sipes.

The pair announced they were together when Carly posted a photo of the pair kissing on Christmas day last year.

They got together after Carly split from her fellow Too Hot to Handle contestant, Joey Joy, and Bennett split up with fellow Love Islander, Leslie Golden, in November 2021.

After a whirlwind few months, Carly and Bennett got married in a las Vegas church in May 2022. An inside source confirmed the couple’s love and told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding, “They do truly love each other. They originally were going to get married in Vegas and the plan was in place and at the last minute, [they] changed their mind. They were there with friends and everything.”

Five months on and it looks like the young newlyweds are still loved up!

Carly Lawrence stuns in a sexy bikini video

Model and influencer Carly loves to share her sexy outfits on Instagram. The blonde bombshell often posts videos and photos wearing skimpy outfits, underwear, and bikinis.

Her most recent post shows her posing in a pale pink fluffy bikini from the fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova, who she works with often.

The Living The Fabulous Dream 3 Piece Sunsuit Set looks cute and flirty and comes with a matching miniskirt. It is currently on sale, retailing for $23.99.

Carly modeled the toweling bikini perfectly, showing off her toned figure as she posed in the bathroom mirror.