Carly Lawrence stuns in bathroom bikini for perfect mirror selfie

Carly Lawrence stuns in a skimpy bikini set. Pic credit: @carlylawrence_/Instagram

Carly Lawrence made a name for herself on the Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle, and now, she’s proving again just how hot she really is and we can’t handle it!

The 25-year-old social media influencer recently shared a video of herself primping and shimmying in the mirror while wearing a to-die-for skimpy bikini top and matching micro-skirt that tied on each side.

For the eye-catching video, Carly wore her blonde hair parted down the middle and straight. She accessorized simply with a small gold chain around her neck and a few rings on each hand.

The bikini set is actually three pieces called the Living The Fabulous Dream set and will set you back $39.99.

In the caption, Carly told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that this fit is from Fashion Nova, a popular fast fashion brand repped by models and influencers alike.

It’s safe to say that her fans loved it too because, in just five hours, the post racked up more than 13,500 likes and nearly 40 comments.

Carly Lawrence is a big swimsuit fan

A quick look at Carly Lawrence’s Instagram is all it takes to realize that she loves to pose in swimwear and often shares photos of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in one-piece suits and bikinis. With a figure like hers, who can blame her?

In a recent post, Carly again wore her long, blonde hair down while modeling a strapless one-piece swim dress that showed off her incredible figure via thin swaths of material that crisscrossed across the abdomen.

The view behind her was just as stunning with waves crashing up on the beach at sunset as a handful of boats passed in the distance behind her.

Carly earned even more attention for the post by offering up $100 to the person who came up with the best caption.

Too Hot To Handle stars heat up social media

Carly Lawrence isn’t the only Too Hot To Handle Star that is bringing the heat to Instagram. Season 3 star Beaux Raymond also posts prolifically and uses her platform to show off her amazing curves in some pretty racy outfits.

One of those shared earlier this month was a busty, multi-colored minidress that she paired with a pair of square-toed gold heels. The outfit was very springy, considering it’s fall now, and color palettes tend to get warmer in the colder months, but there was a great reason for this post that made it all the more special.

Beaux shared a photo of herself in the dress because it happened to belong to her friend’s fashion brand, Lace and Bow, which features some really trendy and cute clothes.