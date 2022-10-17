Carly Lawrence shows off her gorgeous body in a slinky green dress from White Fox. Pic credit: @carlylawrence_/Instagram

Did you catch the beautiful Carly Lawrence on the hit reality TV series Too Hot to Handle?

She made waves as the only Canadian contestant on Season 2 of the Netflix show, but it’s what happened after the show that really landed her in the spotlight.

After engaging in a steamy romance with fellow contestant Joey Joy, the blonde bombshell left the show and ultimately tied the knot with Bennett Sipes from Love Island.

Now, Carly seems to be really coming into her own, flaunting her happiness and confidence all over social media.

At just 25 years old, her lengthy resume includes being a model, dancer, influencer, entrepreneur, and television personality.

Never one to shy away from the camera, she recently shared a scandalous photo of herself in a revealing green dress from White Fox, an Australian fashion brand.

Carly strategically took the mirror selfie from behind to show off her gorgeously toned curves.

Pic credit: @carlylawrence_/Instagram

Carly kept her hair and face natural for the photo, and of course, the reality star tagged the slinky set from White Fox in her post, along with a coupon code for her 1.2M followers.

Carly Lawrence wears skin-tight dress to a wedding alongside her husband Bennett Sipes

In mid-September, just a few months after they said “I do,” Carly and her husband Bennett attended an event in Baltimore, Maryland, looking like a match made in heaven.

She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing her in a skin-tight pink dress that hugged her body in all the right places.

Carly looked chic with her sweet smile and glass of white wine. The reality star also accessorized the ensemble, adding a stylish white purse with a silver chain strap over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Bennett looked as handsome as ever in a classic black suit and a white button-down shirt. He held a beer as he planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s head for the photo.

Carly referenced her beloved dog in the caption, reading, “Beautiful weekend 💗 Luna wasn’t impressed that she wasn’t invited though.”

Carly Lawrence stuns followers with sexy lingerie

A few weeks after her appearance in Baltimore, Carly again turned up the heat on social media, sharing an Instagram Reel of herself in sexy lingerie.

She modeled multiple sets by Lounge that beautifully complement her natural figure and leave very little to the imagination.

Not that she has to prove she’s still Too Hot To Handle or anything.