Cardi B’s daughter Kulture rocks same hairstyle as father Offset in cute photos

Last year, Cardi B filed for divorce from rapper husband Offset, but they later reconciled. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B shared adorable photos of her daughter Kulture in which she mirrors her father, Offset’s braids. The 3-year-old looked adorable as she confidently struck many poses in the series of photos.

Rap superstars Offset of the Migos and Cardi B began dating in 2017 and secretly married the same year, one month before the Versace rapper publicly proposed.

The following year, they welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The adorable 3-year-old is an Instagram star in her own right with 2.3 million followers on her account, which her superstar mother manages.

Although Kulture looks like her mother, she twins her father with awesome braids.

Kulture’s fashionable attire will set you back at least $775

The Bodak Yellow rapper shared the cute photos with her 115 million Instagram followers.

“Stunnin like her daddy,” she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B fans couldn’t handle the cuteness in the Instagram post, which has over 3.5 million likes.

Offset chimed in writing in the comment section: “My stylish mama so cute ❤️😍.”

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

Aside from Kulture’s awesome braids, she was dripping head-to-toe in high fashion – an ensemble that cost $775, according to Hollywood Life.

According to the publication, Kulture is wearing a $160 Marni Junior sweatshirt, $452 Rick Owens high-top sneakers, $163 Burberry Girls Beige Vintage Check Sunglasses.

In addition, the 3-year-old rocked a diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings.

It’s a small price for Cardi B and Offset, who have a joined net worth of $66 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cardi B describes ‘sassy’ Kulture’s personality

The 29-year-old rapper and reality TV star frequently shares her journey as a mother with her fans.

Kulture is her first child, and she recently gave birth to a son in September.

“I love filling out [parent] school documents…It makes me feel soo motherly,” she wrote on Twitter.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Twitter

In an interview with Billboard, Cardi B talked about her 3-year-old daughter’s personality and how she plans to raise her.

“My kid is really sassy — I can tell she’s gonna be a personality. I always want her to know that she’s beautiful. She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she’s gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house, she said in the interview, adding:

“I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart, and I love her. I want her to be confident always. Don’t let one comment break you and make you feel like you’re not that girl. You that girl.”