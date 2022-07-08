Cardi B twerks in thong and pasties

Cardi B is dancing in a thong in Norway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B showed off her hot body in Norway, where the rapper performed in pasties and a thong this week.

The former stripper shared her skin-baring ensemble on social media and played her new single in the background.

She revealed that she would perform in the United Kingdom next and thanked her Norwegian fans for their support.

Cardi B wears pasties and a thong for performance in Norway

The post featured a scantily-clad Cardi with Hot S*** playing in the background. She looked at the camera and strutted toward it, offering a full view of her outfit. Cardi went topless in the elaborate attire, which featured pasties over her breasts. The sheer bodysuit left nothing to the imagination and had black sequins that were carefully placed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Cardi rocked a black thong that showed off her perky behind.

The next clip featured a rear view of Cardi while she pivoted her hip as she prepared to go on stage. Cardi also shared a video that featured a sea of Norwegian fans as they listened to her music.

Cardi’s long, dark tresses were sleek and stylish in a center part.

She wrote in the caption, “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK !!! Thank you Norway 🇳🇴 🇳🇴💙❤️!!!!! UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧see you TOMORROW!!”

Cardi B says her ex-boyfriend robbed her of $20,000 when she was a stripper

Cardi B appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast

The rapper told a riveting tale about when she was a young stripper in The Bronx. She explained that she made $20,000 as a stripper and worked very hard to save up the money before it was stolen from her by a former partner.

She said, “When I was 20 years old, I used to say this so much, ’cause I was like, ‘I’m 20 years old, and I got $20,000. And that just always made me hyped up, ’cause I worked hard for it. I f***** shaked (sic) my a**real hard for it.”

Cardi continued, “And then—oh, you’re gonna make me tight—I came home one day from work, everything, I’m counting the money and everything, I’m about to put it in my stash, and I’ve got like $1,000.”

She revealed, “Like, this n***a took my f***ing money. He took my money. He didn’t answer the phone for like a whole day. I was going insane.”

Ultimately, the ex returned $4,000 of the $20,000 stolen from Cardi.