Cardi B twerks in pasties and thong on skyscraper

Cardi B twerks in a thong and pasties on a skyscraper in a futuristic new music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B finally dropped the music video to her long-awaited summer single, Hot S**t, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The WAP rapper, who rarely releases new music and consistently releases summer anthems, is hoping to do it again with her latest song.

The futuristic video was aesthetically pleasing, offering captivating imagery. The Bronx native showed off her moves, possibly those she learned as an exotic dancer, while she danced on skyscrapers in the tiniest of clothing.

Cardi B releases the music video for Hot S*** with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B just released the highly-anticipated video for Hot S***, and it was worth the wait.

Cardi wore thigh-high boots, black pasties, and a thong as she danced on top of CGI buildings. Her black outfit had weaponry and technology woven throughout the look.

Next, Cardi appeared in all white with more technology beside her. Her blonde wig appeared ablaze, and she wore a slinky white-cutout dress that revealed her hips, belly, and cleavage.

Another shot featured Cardi, decked out in white hair, diamond-encrusted nails and eyeshadow, icy chains around her neck, and an outfit made of jewels.

The futuristic video received 500,000 views in less than four hours, and it is just getting started.

Cardi B says ex-boyfriend robbed her of $20,000 during her stripper days

The rapper told a story about when she was a youthful stripper in The Bronx. She said she earned $20,000 as a stripper and worked hard to save the money.

Cardi shared, “When I was 20 years old, I used to say this so much because I was like, ‘I’m 20 years old, and I got $20,000.’ And that always made me hyped up because I worked hard for it. I shaked (sic) my a** real hard for it.”

The money was stolen from her by a former lover.

Cardi continued, “And then—oh, you’re gonna make me tight—I came home one day from work, everything, I’m counting the money and everything, I’m about to put it in my stash, and I’ve got like $1,000.”

She revealed, “Like, this n**** took my f*****g money. He took my money. He didn’t answer the phone for like a whole day. I was going insane.”

The ex returned some of the money– $4,000 of the $20,000 he had stolen.