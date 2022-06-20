Cardi B twerks braless with knife for Father’s Day

Cardi B twerks with a knife. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B is known for her off-the-wall, animated content, but her latest share is raising eyebrows, even by her standards.

The Bronx native shared a video where she wore a green braless dress and a covering over her face while she twerked. During the twerking session, Cardi stabbed the air with a knife.

She wrote a Father’s Day message to accompany the video, but that was not her first father-related share of the day. Earlier in the day, Cardi shared a breakfast in bed moment featuring her children, Kulture Kiari and Wave Set Cephus, while they surprised husband Migos rapper Offset.

People were captivated by the odd display, and it received more than 14.5 million views in less than one day. Many fans found the content amusing, and her comments section was full of laughing face emojis.

Cardi B dances in a green dress with a knife

Cardi B twerked in an olive dress without a bra while she stabbed the air with a knife and extended a Happy Father’s Day wish. Her dress was sleeveless and displayed her arms and her ink.

The WAP rapper wore a pink Supreme head covering that revealed only her eyes and allowed her to see where she waved the knife. She wore a tight green dress with two leg slits up each side of her body that showed off her well-known thigh tattoo. Her long extensions fell down her back and moved with the music as she danced to the beat.

Cardi was barefoot with her white pedicure visible as she stood in the kitchen and danced to the music.

Cardi B wishes a “Happy Father’s Day” with a braless twerking session while she stabs the air.

Cardi’s Love and Hip Hop costar, Mariah Lynn, shared some crying laughing emojis and wrote, “Love you.” Another commenter wrote, “You such a demon,” a crying laughing emoji and a demon emoji.

Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Hip-Hop Albums’ honors Cardi B

Rolling Stone made a best-of list featuring The 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time, and Cardi B was on the chart.

Even better– the rapper made it to the Top 20 for her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy. Invasion of Privacy, which also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, landed at number 16. Cardi was in great company with rappers like Kanye West, Public Enemy, and Tribe Called Quest.

Invasion of Privacy was Cardi’s debut studio album and featured songs like Be Careful, I Like It, and Bodak Yellow.

Notably, Cardi has not released a studio album since her debut effort.