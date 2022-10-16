Cardi B at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldWide

Cardi B amazed in a one-piece rhinestone bodysuit, giving off Las Vegas showgirl vibes in this latest share.

The 30-year-old released a video to her giant 142 million followers for her dirty 30 birthday with her in this luxurious glittery outfit.

In the video, we see the rapper/musician posing against a marble wall with camera flashes lighting her up like a thunderstorm.

She is photographed wearing a one-piece lingerie bodysuit covered in silver rhinestones that are as flashy as the cameras themselves.

Cardi has a feathery headpiece and bustle to heighten the burlesque nature of the outfit.

The WAP rapper completes the rhinestone outfit with a garter and a rhinestone chest piece that drapes low.

Cardi B has burlesque vibes

Additionally, Cardi is wearing stocking elbow-length sleeves with shiny stones at the seams.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

Her hair is down and wavy, giving a roaring ’20s flapper appeal to the visual.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The rapper finalized the look with pink lipstick, bold eyelashes, and long silver nails that would make Wolverine proud.

This outfit was worn because she had a burlesque party to bring in the 30th year of the musician’s life on October 11. And this was not the only outfit she shared with her followers.

Cardi B holds a dirty 30

Cardi B shared a photo of her in a similar red outfit (minus the rhinestones) but with a different aesthetic.

She shared the image to promote the burlesque party at West Hollywood Poppy nightclub, where she brought in the festivities.

The outfit shares similar qualities, it maintains the lingerie bodysuit, but this one has jewels spread out in various areas. This red burlesque attire also possesses a feathery bustle and headpiece to match.

She captioned the photo, “Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids.”

The rapper’s husband, Offset, was there to honor her and Cardi’s sister Hennesy Carolina, who was wearing a red and black lingerie outfit for the occasion.

Many other names were reported at the big event, including Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Halle Bailey, and iconic comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish was not the only comedian to appear at the party. Hilarious enough, comedian and musician Jamie Foxx was denied entrance to Cardi’s party because of too many guests.

The report indicates that the doorperson made an error and tried to correct the judgment call.

Still, it must have been a brief humbling experience to be denied at a musician’s party.