Cardi B stuns in busty lingerie for ‘Dirty Thirty’ cabaret-themed birthday party

Cardi B just turned 30, and she celebrated it by throwing a burlesque-themed bash. The party was held in Los Angeles and Cardi’s attire was flapper meets lingerie.

Cardi’s one-piece busty lingerie was red and adorned with large gems. She paired the outfit with a matching garter belt.

She also wore matching elbow-length, sheer red gloves that covered her hands. In one hand, she held a bottle of liquor.

The award-winning rapper wore a necklace and earring set that matched the gems on her outfit.

Her hair was in waves and worn loose. On her head was a red feather headdress.

Her makeup was immaculate.

Cardi finished her ensemble off with a fathered tail to match her headdress.

Cardi B’s ‘Dirty Thirty’ birthday party

Cardi arrived at her party, held at Poppy’s nightclub in West Hollywood, on the arm of her husband, rapper Offset, who wore a white suit with a red tie.

The couple seemed unfazed by the rumors that Offset slept with Saweetie, the ex of his former Migos bandmate, Quavo. Quavo alluded to the affair in a song called Messy, by him and another Migos member, Takeoff.

Celebrity guests included Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, Glorilla, Chance the Rapper, Karrueche Tran, her sister Hennessy Carolina, Tyga, O.T. Genasis, Wale, Destiny Odom, Alexander Edwards, and more.

Inside the party, guests got to see burlesque dancers and a lip-synching performance from the guest of honor. Cardi also took shots on stage for the guests. There was a ton of dancing, too.

Jamie Foxx was denied entry to Cardi B’s party

According to TMZ, one guest and his entourage were denied entry to the party, and the doorman, quickly realized that it was a mistake. Jamie Foxx arrived in a white Rolls-Royce and changed into his party shoes, only to be soon after turned away at the door.

Photogs asked Jamie why he was turned away, but he was mum and proceeded to his vehicle.

Realizing his mistake, the doorman came running after the actor/singer, telling Jamie he could come in, but Jamie declined, saying, “No, we not good. Nah ni**a, it’s all good! I love you, but it was too much.”

It is said that Jamie was turned away initially because he had too many guests with him. No word on if Cardi has heard about the incident.