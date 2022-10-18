Cardi B looked amazing in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B looked stunning as she shared a photo of herself wearing an all-black look.

The Up rapper posted to her Instagram Stories, with no caption, which showed her sitting against a blue wall, wearing a black zip-up top with leather shoulder pads.

The top was unzipped in the middle to show off a little cleavage.

Cardi wore her long black hair curled and swept over to one side, and baby hairs laid.

The slim black sunglasses and shoulder pads she wore gave the outfit a futuristic feel as she posed with glossy lips and a serious face.

Cardi often likes to share snaps and clips of her life with her 142 million followers.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi launches collab with Reebok

Cardi B has just released her latest drop from her collaboration with sports giant Reebok.

The 30-year-old mom of two shared promo shots from the campaign, where she looked amazing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Posing in head-to-toe blue and purple looks against a backdrop of lights and prisms, the Money singer models the activewear, looking stunning and proud of the collection she has worked on while showing off her curvy figure.

Back in September, Cardi shared some behind-the-scenes footage showing the process of working on the collection. She is still heavily pregnant in the video, which was filmed at some point last year. It shows how long it takes to make a collaboration a reality, her son, Wave, is already 13 months old!

She advises the Reebok team on logo placement, the fit of jogging pants, and the thickness of sneaker soles, proving she is not just putting her name to the range. We then see the star posing on set to get the campaign images, her long black hair flowing and her trademark talons sparkling.

Cardi B gets a gift from GloRilla

Cardi posted a video recently showing off gifts she received from her friend and fellow rapper, GloRilla.

The F.N.F singer gifted Cardi a pair of earrings from luxury jewelry brand Van Cleef and Arpels and a Patek Philippe Aquanaut watch with a white face and diamond bezel which retails for around $19K.

The gifts were presumably a thank you as Cardi recently collaborated with GloRilla on her track Tomorrow 2.

Cardi was clearly overwhelmed in the video she shared, saying, “nobody ever does anything so beautiful like that but my man!”

It pays to have good friends!