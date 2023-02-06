Cardi B was the latest celebrity to rock vintage Roberto Cavalli, and she added her own twist, creating a fabulous look.

The Grammy-winning rapper celebrated at some pre-Grammy Award parties, with her husband, Offset, by her side.

And in typical Cardi fashion, she dressed to impress at each event, including the Clive Davis Grammy bash.

Cardi used the opportunity to get in a photo shoot, striking some poses and appearing fierce.

The WAP artist shared her look on Instagram, where she has amassed 152 million followers.

The Instagram carousel started with Cardi working her angles with her side facing the camera.

Cardi B stuns in custom Roberto Cavalli at Clive Davis’ Grammy bash

The artist posed in front of a white screen, creating a fabulous silhouette shadow while extending one arm.

Cardi’s Roberto Cavalli gown was a take on the patchwork trend, using brown leather and black lace to construct a masterpiece.

The dress was strapless and sleeveless, with brown leather decorating the bodice. There were different shades of brown material, transitioning into sheer black lace around Cardi’s waist before switching back to leather. The lace and leather contrast continued until the bottom of the hem, where the garment flared out with a dramatic train.

Even Cardi’s delicate opera gloves, made primarily of black lace, had brown leather panels, perfectly matching her dress.

Cardi faced the camera for the second shot, showing more of her fabulous outfit. This photo also allowed fans to see Cardi’s makeup, with dewy skin and shimmery lids.

A swipe right featured Offset, wearing a fashionable military-inspired outfit with Cardi on his arm. Other shots saw Cardi posing for paparazzi on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Grammy party.

As for her jewelry, Cardi rocked layered gold necklaces in a bangle style. She also wore dangling earrings, peeking out from her light brown hairpiece.

Cardi has already received a Grammy award, but she broadened her horizons with a unique business venture.

Cardi B’s Whipshots whipped cream

Cardi launched Whipshots at the end of 2021 as an adult beverage treat, but her alcohol company concept stands apart from other celebrity-backed brands. What makes Cardi’s Whipshots different is it features alcohol-infused whipped cream.

Whipshots started with three flavors: Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel. The non-dairy whipped cream doesn’t require refrigeration and allows consumers to take the party to go.

For the holiday season of 2022, Cardi launched a brand new Whipshots flavor, Whipshots Peppermint, that would pair perfectly with a cup of hot chocolate.

Cardi’s caption read, “I’m not that good at making TikTok’s soo lmaaaooooo……but this is the most delicious holiday drink wit the new @whip_shots flavored 🎁🎄….I promise it melts in your mouth!”

Cardi even demonstrated her product in action while showing off her microwaving skills.

It seems like there is nothing Cardi can’t do.