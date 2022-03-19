Cardi B shows off massive back tattoo in barely there black bikini top 

Cardi B shows off a huge colorful back tattoo in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Mom of two Cardi B is showing fans that she’s still got it.

The Bodack Yellow singer posted a series of sultry shots that showed off her insane body and massive colorful floral tattoo.

Cardi B got ready with a black bikini top and pants in the pictures. Cardi pushed her long, dark red, straight hair to the side so that fans could see her impressive ink that spans her neck to the bottom of her back.

Cardi B displays a massive back tattoo in a tiny black bikini top

Cardi B shared the series of sexy photos on her Instagram page. The pictures showed off a couple of Cardi’s assets: her tattoo and her body.

The first thing that caught the fans’ eyes was the massive, colorful back tattoo that snakes from her shoulder, down her ribs, and down the small of her back. The tattoo features an assortment of flowers, butterflies, and exotic bird. The brightly colored tattoo is eye-popping and received praise from commenters.

Cardi rocked a black string bikini top that flaunted her snatched waist. The bikini top showed an ample amount of side boob also. Cardi had her back to the camera but posed in a mirror so fans could see her makeup too. She playfully played with a straw in the first picture.

For the caption, she simply wrote, “Last Night.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cardi put on white-framed shades in another picture as she posed on the stairs and revealed some side boob.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi’s comments contained fan and colleague comments praising her ink and look.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

One impressed commenter wrote, “Tatt should be in a magazine.”

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

Her Love and Hip Hop costar Mariah Lynn wrote, “Fly af,” and some heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

MTV jokingly asked in the comments, “Where’s my invite?”

Cardi B is married to fellow rapper Offset

Cardi B is currently married to Migos rapper Offset. The two got married in a private ceremony in September 2017. She and Offset have a daughter Kulture who was born in July 2018.

Cardi B and Offset split in December 2018 after cheating allegations surfaced.

The two reconciled a couple of months later, but Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020. The lovers made a vow to prioritize the care of their daughter Kulture. Less than two months later, Cardi and Offset reconciled again.

The married couple also has a son, who was born in September 2021. Cardi and Offset have appeared happy and together since their son’s birth.