Cardi B shows off incredible figure in skintight black dress three months after giving birth

Cardi B talked about giving birth to her second child before hosting the AMA this weekend Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B rocked a black velvet dress at the red carpet event for the upcoming American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old showed off her hourglass figure three months after giving birth.

Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second child together in September, a son.

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10, 2018.

The stunning rapper wore a glittery black dress that featured a thigh-slit, partially showing her peacock tattoo.

The high-neck dress also featured a cut-out on the sides of her chest. She accompanied the elegant look with diamond ankle bracelets, black high heels, and minimal jewelry.

The Bodak Yellow rapper will host the AMA on Sunday, November 21, at Microsoft Theater.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The NYC native announced that she is hosting the star-studded show earlier this month.

The social media sensation said she is looking forward to performances from Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Chlöe, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Cardi B talks about bouncing back after giving birth

In an interview with E! Daily Pop, Cardi spoke about her post-baby physique.

She told the host that giving birth to her son has given her “good hips” but added that she would lose the weight due to her active lifestyle.

Cardi added that she is naturally skinny, therefore doesn’t need to diet to shed pounds.

Cardi B has ‘never been happier’ with Offset

“We went through some challenges. We had to learn [about] each other better,” the 29-year-old said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

She added, “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back; you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”

Cardi also joked with one of the interview hosts that she wouldn’t let her man Offset run off with another woman.

Offset, and Cardi B’s relationship has been subject to rumors of infidelity.

The Migo rapper has repeatedly denied cheating on his wife, who he married in September 2017.

The WAP rapper filed for divorce last year in September, later revealing that she did it to teach him a lesson.

In addition, she shut down rumors that her superstar husband was abusing her.

“I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices,” she said in a Twitter audio clip.

Cardi has praised Offset’s parental skills, calling the 29-year-old rapper a “hands-on father” to their two children.

Offset has three children from previous relationships, featuring four of his kids on his debut solo album Father of Four in 2019 before the birth of his son.