Cardi B shows off her curves in skintight spandex and heels

Cardi B displays her endless curves in head-to-toe spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B continues to slay with her outfits, this time trying on a curve-hugging head-to-toe spandex ensemble with loud patterns.

Cardi opted for orange in the staircase photo shoot and took it to the stage, where photos showed her performing for thousands of adoring fans. Cardi wore her vintage Jean Paul Gautier to a surprise performance at MetLife Stadium.

The rapper, whose debut album, Invasion of Privacy recently made the top 20 on a list of the greatest Hip hop albums of all time, is riding high into June. She just returned from a Mexico getaway with baby daddy Offset, where she watched a yacht sink.

Cardi B rocks head-to-toe spandex

Cardi B wore spandex from head to toe in a primarily orange outfit with polka dots. The curve-hugging ensemble was a vintage Jean Paul Gautier stretch suit from 1995, and Cardi wore it well.

Cardi committed to the orange trend, rocking a lengthy orange weave that extended to her knees. The highly-coordinated rapper completed the look with orange stilettos featuring an open toe that revealed her white pedicure.

Cardi B offered a rear view of her ample behind, which was covered in spandex, and expertly placed orange tresses. Her long pink acrylics peeked out from the fingerless gloves attached to her suit. She rocked orange oversize sunglasses, which she later took off for her performance.

Cardi wrote in the caption, “LIKE HUH?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cardi’s 134 million followers were the lucky recipients of her latest photos, and they rewarded her with likes and comments of approval.

Cardi performed for her native New York premiere hip hop station Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

She posed with Joe Budden, Colin Kaepernick, and other prominent New York names.

Cardi B honored by Rolling Stone with great Hip-Hop Album title

Rolling Stone compiled a list of The 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time, and Cardi B made the cut.

A surprise to many hip-hop enthusiasts was the inclusion of Cardi B in the Top 20. Her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, snagged a spot at number 16, much to the surprise of many music lovers. Cardi was in great company with hip-hop pioneers like Public Enemy, Wu-Tang Clan, and more recent legends, like Kanye West and Dr. Dre.

The magazine praised Cardi’s freshman album for telling the story of her life from the Bronx as a stripper to hip-hop stardom.

And while critics may say she was undeserving, Cardi won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for her debut studio effort.