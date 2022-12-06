Cardi B is stunning in Miami as the talented rapper performs for a well-paying group of individuals. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B brought the heat to Miami in a gorgeous dress that was colorful and classic.

The Grammy-winning rapper headed to Florida, where Art Basel was in full swing.

Cardi got in on the action, performing at a private event, which she revealed netted her seven figures for a 35-minute performance.

The wife of Offset shared a carousel of photos as she strutted her stuff in a Miami hotel wearing a color block gown.

Cardi’s stylish and sleeveless look featured a blue, red, and yellow geometric print.

As Cardi revealed to her 144 million Instagram followers, the look was vintage.

Cardi B stuns in a curve-hugging vintage gown

The dress hugged Cardi’s curves with a thigh-skimming hem showing her legs.

She kept her hair simple with sleek and straight extensions cascading to her hips.

She paired the vintage gown with strappy red stilettos featuring silver buckles and carried a navy blue snakeskin clutch. Page Six reported Cardi removed her shoes while she performed for a star-studded crowd at STORY nightclub.

Cardi donned her lengthy signature acrylics in sky blue. Cardi’s only accessories were gold bangles; she stacked each of her wrists with bracelets.

Cardi referenced her performance and even shared how much money she made for her short set. Cardi’s revelation came after a detractor questioned why she performed for a low-profile event. Never one to back down from a fight, Cardi clapped back in the now-erased exchange.

Cardi wrote in a since-deleted Tweet, “I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.”

Cardi’s Miami trip was lucrative if her deleted Tweet was true. However, Cardi has some other opportunities up her sleeve, including her 2021 released Whipshots.

Cardi B’s Whipshots alcohol-infused treat

Cardi B’s Whipshots became a hit as an alcohol-infused whipped cream that has equal parts fun and taste.

While there are many celebrity-backed alcoholic drinks on the market, Cardi’s idea presents a unique twist to the standard alcohol line.

Whipshots began with three flavors, including Mocha, Vanilla, and Caramel.

This year, Cardi revealed a holiday-themed Whipshots flavor: Peppermint.

Cardi explained that the non-dairy, alcohol-infused whipped cream would go perfectly with a cup of hot chocolate. She even did a demonstration for followers, showing off her microwaving skills.

Cardi’s caption read, “I’m not that good at making TikTok’s soo lmaaaooooo……but this is the most delicious holiday drink wit the new @whip_shots flavored 🎁🎄….I promise it melts in your mouth!”

Fans can purchase one of the four Whipshots flavors in stores while supplies last.